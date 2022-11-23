Global Sales of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch Surpass 10 Million in First Three Days

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the latest mainline games in the Pokémon series, releasing three years after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, also for Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nintendo announced today that global sales of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems have surpassed 10 million combined units* in the first three days since their worldwide launch on Nov. 18, 2022. This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the latest mainline games in the Pokémon series, releasing three years after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, also for Nintendo Switch. In these newest titles, which welcome series newcomers and veterans alike, players experience a unique open-world Pokémon adventure for the first time in the franchise.

Players embark on a new style of Pokémon journey, freely exploring at their own pace and tackling multiple main story paths in any order. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet also offer expanded multiplayer modes, allowing up to four players** to travel across the land together. Along with series staples, such as trading and battling Pokémon, players can also explore the various locations of the region together with other players. Whether trading, battling, joining Tera Raid Battles or just having a relaxing picnic, players are sure to make some memorable experiences with their friends and family in local wireless or online*** multiplayer.

* According to Nintendo. This includes both packaged and downloadable versions.

** Software update, additional games and systems required for multiplayer mode. Games and systems sold separately.

*** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.4 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

About Pokémon: The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit https://www.pokemon.com.

