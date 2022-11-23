Avoid Holiday Halitosis: Doctor Offers Fresh Breath Party Hacks

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to studies by the Oral Health Foundation, bad breath can often be linked to foods high in sugar and acid—ingredients common in holiday favorite recipes! With intimate gatherings with family and friends on the horizon, the time to address potential bad breath is before that stop under the mistletoe.

“Alcohol, sugar, and dairy are the major culprits for bad breath and can be difficult to avoid during the holidays, however, there are foods you can choose and the right products to use that can help,” says Dr. Jeferson Santos. “Knowing you have fresh breath, and a dazzling smile can boost confidence to be ready for the upcoming party season or in any social situation.”

Dr. Santos understands that sometimes it’s hard to say no to all the yummy treats on the buffet table or at the bar but moderation, he said, is key. He offers up holiday advice to maintain fresh breath and keep teeth photo-ready throughout the holiday season:

Stay hydrated and keep alcohol consumption to a minimum: Alcohol causes dehydration and dry mouth which creates an environment for bad breath germs to multiply leading to bad breath. Practice the one-for-one rule by drinking plenty of water to help promote saliva production. Follow each alcoholic beverage with an 8-ounce glass of water to rehydrate which will keep your breath fresh. Skip the Eggnog: This holiday treat is a perfect recipe for bad breath that includes dairy and sugar, which have dense proteins that can fuel bacteria growth. Add alcohol to the mix and it’s a triple threat so it’s best to take a pass on this libation altogether. Peppermint candy canes won’t help bad breath: While that minty taste feels like it's freshening your breath the sugar feeds all kinds of bad-breath-causing bacteria, leaving a bad odor in the long run. Avoid drinks that stain teeth: Coffee and red wine will surely be served at most holiday parties and if you must indulge, try using a whitening oral care product like TheraBreath's new Fresh Breath Whitening Oral Rinse. It attacks discoloration with solubilizers that loosen stains and forms a protective barrier to help resist new stains. Eat the fruit and veggie platter: Keep hydration levels steady by eating fresh fruits and vegetables that help remove bacteria and prevent dry mouth that can encourage bacterial growth. Swish with an alcohol-free mouthwash: Try TheraBreath’s Invigorating Icy Mint, which uses the power of oxygen to target bad breath-causing bacteria and protects for 12 hours. So even if you swished in the morning, you’ll be good to go for an evening soiree.

About Dr. Jeferson Santos

Dr. Santos is a restorative dentist at Eco-Friendly Dentistry, based in Chicago, Illinois. Santos was educated at UCLA School of Dentistry and Universidade Ibirapuera for certification in Implantology and other Injectables. Dr. Santos is fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.