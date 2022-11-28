American Express Releases 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Report

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express (NYSE: AXP) today released its 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Report highlighting the company’s progress in promoting a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace for all colleagues. The report also includes detailed disclosures on the diversity representation among American Express colleagues and the company’s equal pay practices, aligned with the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency.

Throughout the report, many firsthand accounts and stories from colleagues around the world offer a glimpse into what the colleague experience is like at the company. Personal accounts from colleagues demonstrate how American Express continues to build on its strong, inclusive culture and supports colleagues personally and professionally with benefits, programs, and flexibility, along with opportunities for career growth and development. In the company’s annual Colleague Experience Survey, which achieved 87% participation from colleagues globally in 2022, 92% of respondents said they would recommend American Express as a great place to work.

“At American Express we stand for inclusion, and seeing the impact we’re having on people’s lives is what this work is really all about,” said Chief Colleague Experience Officer, Monique Herena. “We place our colleagues at the center of everything we do, and that means ensuring they feel a strong sense of belonging, have many opportunities to grow throughout their career, and have the backing and flexibility they need to be and deliver their best every day.”

Colleague Ging Hoyumpa said, “I never realized what it meant to feel safe until I joined [American Express] and experienced what powerful backing really means. Being part of the PRIDE+ Colleague Network gave me access to resources and colleagues who were able to help me make sense of what I was experiencing and provided me with support and encouragement.”

In March 2022, the company launched Amex Flex, its new way of working model that provides greater flexibility for colleagues while preserving the important benefits of its culture, which is built on in-person collaboration and relationships. A survey conducted earlier this year found that 90% of participating colleagues were very satisfied or satisfied with Amex Flex.

“Amex Flex has been a gamechanger for me and I’m proud of how Amex has evolved our ways of working since the pandemic,” said colleague Julia Samo. “I work a hybrid schedule and the balance of in-office and virtual days allows me to better prioritize my physical and mental health, bring my most energized self to work, spend time with my loved ones, and also care for my new puppy Taxi. I know my leader trusts me, regardless of where I’m working from, and I’m grateful this is our culture at Amex.”

As disclosed in August 2022, the company exceeded $1 billion in spending toward its DE&I Action Plan announced in October 2020 ahead of schedule, including supplier spending with underrepresented-owned suppliers, access to capital and financial education and support for non-profit organizations focused on promoting equality, among other DE&I initiatives. To build on this momentum, the company established a new goal to spend an additional $3 billion toward DE&I initiatives globally through 2025, bringing its total projected investment to $4 billion.

To view the 2022 DE&I Report, click here.

