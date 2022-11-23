AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Al Ittihad Al Watani; Places Credit Ratings Under Review with Negative Implications

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of Al Ittihad Al Watani (L’Union Nationale) Société Générale D’Assurances du Proche Orient, sal (Al Ittihad) (Lebanon). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with negative implications.

The ratings reflect Al Ittihad’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and weak enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating downgrades reflect AM Best’s revised assessment of Al Ittihad’s ERM following extended delays in the release of its audited financial statements for year-end 31 December 2021. The under review with negative implications status reflects uncertainty regarding the financial position of Al Ittihad in light of the delayed publication of the company’s audited financial statements.

The ratings are expected to remain under review with negative implications in the near term, until AM Best has received audited financial statements for year-end 2021 and has been able to assess the company’s credit rating fundamentals.

