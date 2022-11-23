Groupe Paradoxe Celebrates 25 Years of Service to the Cause of Social Integration in the Greater Montréal Area With a Fundraising Event at Théâtre Paradoxe

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupe Paradoxe, a social economy community organization created to promote social and professional integration through stage performance and events, celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.

“We are very proud of our organization's track record and the beneficial effect it has had on our neighbourhood over the years,” stated Gérald St-Georges, Executive Director of Groupe Paradoxe. This 25th anniversary marks a milestone in the success of our mission, which is to promote the cultural development of the Southwest area while investing in our community.”

Established in 1997, Groupe Paradoxe acquired the former Notre-Dame du Perpétuel Secours Church in 2013 where it would establish its head office. In 2014, Théâtre Paradoxe officially opened its doors to the public to host shows and events of all kinds in its splendid and uniquely charming multidisciplinary hall.

The Théâtre, in addition to offering a Gold-certified eco-responsible stage since 2015—the first in the Greater Montréal area—Groupe Paradoxe's mission is to deploy an annual stage technical training program to cohorts of 30 young people in situations of social exclusion.

“Théâtre Paradoxe is an exceptional cultural partner in the southwest,” added Christian Bégin, spokesperson and host of the Y'a du monde à messe TV show, which is recorded at Théâtre Paradoxe. It is important to support an organization with a mission like this one, which gives young people a fabulous opportunity to change the course of their lives while offering a diverse program of shows.”

Since its inception, this socio-professional integration company has enabled more than 800 young people to enter the job market at the end of their training and pursue a career as stage technicians or technicians in lighting, sound and video editing. This initiative has succeeded in offering a placement rate of 92% or more to its cohorts every single year.

In honour of its 25th anniversary, Groupe Paradoxe is organizing a fundraising event to be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Théâtre Paradoxe, under the theme of Tout feu tout flamme. The evening will begin with a welcome cocktail, followed by a dinner prepared by caterer Cuisine-Atout—who shares the same mission of social integration—to be served at tables in the magnificent theater. Hosted by Marco Calliari as Master of Ceremonies, the evening will include artistic performances, a live auction for five grand prizes as well as a silent auction.

“We are very grateful for the support we have received over the years and are especially pleased to be able to welcome and thank those who generously support our cause on this, our 25th anniversary,” added Mr. St-Georges. “Our youth deserve our support now more than ever and we are counting on the goodwill of our donors to pursue our commitment to future cohorts.”

To make a donation to Groupe Paradoxe or to attend the benefit evening on November 30, 2022 by purchasing an individual ticket or by reserving a table for eight or a corporate SILVER and GOLD table, please visit theatreparadoxe.com.

About Groupe Paradoxe

Groupe Paradoxe is a non-profit organization that works tirelessly to ensure the social inclusion of the most disadvantaged youth. Created in 1997, it has become a model of social innovation whose impact on the greater Montreal area community has exceeded all expectations. This social economy project, which supports socio-professional integration, enables some thirty young people per year to take their first steps in the cultural and audiovisual industry. Thanks to Groupe Paradoxe, nearly 800 young people have gotten their lives back on track. Acquired in 2013, the former Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help has found another community vocation by becoming Théâtre Paradoxe. Since 2014, this exceptional site has welcomed the public in a gold-certified eco-responsible venue offering a rich and diversified program of shows and events that contribute to the cultural and economic development of the neighbourhood.