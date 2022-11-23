San Diego Fashion Mainstay, Sedera, and Rare Plant and Accessory Destination, Plant Vault, Partner on First-of-its-Kind Inspired Shopping Experience

ENCINITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beginning November 22nd, 2022, Sedera will join forces with preeminent plant brand, Plant Vault. Capitalizing on the post-pandemic explosion of plant culture, Sedera will now carry a vast array of plant and plant accessory items with the goal of solidifying Sedera as the one-stop-shop that caters to every customer's needs.

“We are always looking for exciting and fun new products for our customers, and interest in rare and unique plants has never been higher,” said Stephanie Stock, Owner of Sedera. “I was instantly attracted to Plant Vault’s aesthetic and the decision to partner with them will immediately add an exciting new element to the Sedera shopping experience.”

“Sedera is known for its obtainable luxury fashion from global brands, to local designers,” said Karli Heineman, Owner of Plant Vault. “Our curated, fashion forward plant brand is a perfect fit for Sedera. We both cater to the same customer aesthetic who like to dress well and feel good about their home decor. We are excited to offer our customers an unparalleled shopping experience this holiday season and beyond.”

The addition of rare and exotic plants to Sedera caters to exploding consumer demand. The COVID-19 pandemic drove interest in plants to an all time high, including 18.3 million new gardeners in the United States1 and more than 20 million Americans planting a vegetable garden for the first time2.

About Sedera

Sedera is a clothing and shoe boutique known for classic and clean fashion that can be effortlessly sexy. With styles that are easily accessible and always fun, it’s the place you go to find the pieces you pull out of the clean clothes pile before they ever make it to a hanger. https://www.socalboutiques.com/

About Plant Vault

Based in Encinitas, CA, Plant Vault is SoCal’s destination for rare and unique plants and inspired accessories. We strive to be the center for plant culture and community where everyone can share their passion for plants and have some fun along the way. www.plantvault.com