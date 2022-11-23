Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Propels Global Reforestation in Partnership with One Tree Planted Issuer: Teleperformance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry Global Receives “Prime” ISS ESG Corporate Rating for Continued Focus on Embedding ESG Across the Company Issuer: Berry Global Group, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dole Pineapples Group Receives Grand Winner Award for Social Responsibility in Costa Rica Issuer: Dole Food Company, Inc.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Recognized as 2022 Best Overall Recycling Champion Issuer: Publix

PARIS -- Teleperformance Exits the Highly Egregious Part of the Trust and Safety Business Issuer: Teleperformance

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Yamaha Marine Adopts Plant-Derived Materials for Personal Watercraft Parts Issuer: Yamaha Marine

BOSTON -- BXP Receives 2022 Nareit Leader in the Light Award Issuer: BXP

JERICHO, N.Y. -- Kimco Realty® Recognized as Nareit’s 2022 Retail Leader in the Light for Outstanding Sustainability Practices Issuer: Kimco Realty Corporation

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Cyngn Signs Contract to Deploy Autonomous Industrial Vehicles for U.S. Continental, Inc. Issuer: Cyngn Inc.

NOVI, Mich. -- Lineage Foundation for Good Celebrates One-Year Anniversary, Announces “Holidays for Good” Campaign Issuer: Lineage Logistics, LLC

ATLANTA -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Parichute Fight Food Insecurity with Professional Soccer Players: First-Ever Help Kick Hunger Challenge Kicks Off on Social Media Ahead of World Cup Issuer: Boys & Girls Clubs of America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dole Installs Two Wind Turbines, Delivering Clean Electricity to Soledad Salad Processing Facility Issuer: Dole Food Company, Inc.

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Inc. Announces Forest of Hope Film Festival Selection and Tree Planting Impact Issuer: Mary Kay Inc.

WYOMISSING, Pa. -- UGI Announces its Fifth Renewable Natural Gas Project in Upstate New York Issuer: UGI Corporation

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Rutgers University Hosts Private Equity and Employee Share Ownership Symposium Issuer: Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations

SAN FRANCISCO -- pulsESG Announces Strategic Investment and Partnership with Workday Ventures for ESG Performance Management and Disclosure Solution. Issuer: pulsESG, Inc.

AMSTERDAM -- AIT Worldwide Logistics Selects Childhood Cancer International – Europe as Regional Flagship Charity Issuer: AIT Worldwide Logistics

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. -- Nearly 2,000 Junior-Enlisted Service Members and Their Families Heading Home for the Holidays Through Jack Daniel's and the Armed Services YMCA's "Operation Ride Home" Issuer: Jack Daniel Distillery

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Unveils New ESG Branding to Align its Environmental, Social & Governance Ambitions Issuer: Cintas Corporation

SAN DIEGO -- Support the Enlisted Project Partners with Experian to Support the Military Community Issuer: Experian

SAINT-MALO, France -- The Route Du Rhum Is Under Way: Alberto Bona’s Big Dream on Class40 IBSA Has Started Issuer: IBSA

CHICAGO -- The Kemper Foundation Expands Read Conmigo Program Issuer: Kemper

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Inc. Recognized in The Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Global Reefs Impact Report Issuer: Mary Kay Inc.

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Strengthens Commitment to Expand Disability Representation Issuer: Walgreens Boots Alliance

MILFORD, Mass. -- Waters Highlights ESG Progress and New Commitments in its 2022 Report Issuer: Waters Corporation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Ring Container Technologies Awarded EcoVadis’ Gold Sustainability Rating Issuer: Ring Container Technologies

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Inc. Celebrates Planting More Than 1.2 Million Trees Across the Globe Issuer: Mary Kay Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Students Called to Share Community Climate Resilience Solutions in Inaugural Battelle Climate Challenge Issuer: Battelle

NEW YORK -- SheaMoisture Releases Its First-Ever Impact Report and Partners With Radio Personality and Entrepreneur Angela Yee to Announce a New Community Impact Grant Issuer: SheaMoisture

BOSTON -- Citizens Companies Launch Their New Energy Transition Initiative, Supercool Electric Mobility Centers, at COP27 with 60 Locations Expected By 2030. Issuer: Citizens Companies

NEW YORK -- American Express Commits Over $5 Million to Help Cities Build Resilience to Fight Climate Change Issuer: American Express

RICHARDSON, Texas -- AdvoCare Foundation Announces 2023 Grantees Issuer: AdvoCare Foundation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Black & Veatch Initiates Sponsorship to Help Combat Human Trafficking Issuer: Black & Veatch

SEATTLE -- Amazon and USAID Launch Effort to Boost Climate Funding for Women Issuer: Amazon.com, Inc.

LONDON -- Seven pharma CEOs announce new joint action to accelerate net zero healthcare Issuer: The Sustainable Markets Initiative Health Systems Task Force

CHICAGO -- Exelon CEO Chris Crane Announces Retirement at End of Year; Exelon Board Names Calvin Butler to Succeed Crane as Exelon CEO Issuer: Exelon

AARHUS, Denmark -- Stibo Systems announces ambitious ESG strategy Issuer: Stibo Systems

MISSOULA, Mont. & SEATTLE -- Submittable’s New Give Platform Helps Companies Meet Employee Demand for Corporate Giving Issuer: Submittable

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa Foundation celebrates 70-year legacy Issuer: Alcoa Foundation

VIENNA, Va. -- Navy Federal Credit Union Celebrates Employee Volunteerism by Awarding Record Number of Grants Issuer: Navy Federal Credit Union

NEW YORK -- Peloton Releases Second Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report Issuer: Peloton

SYDNEY & NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO -- Xpansiv Market CBL Launches Sustainable Development Global Emissions Offset Contract Issuer: Xpansiv

SAN DIEGO -- IQHQ Recognized as Top Developer in the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment Issuer: IQHQ

WASHINGTON -- FiscalNote Announces Inaugural Overview of Its 2021 Sustainability & Social Impact Efforts Issuer: FiscalNote

PLANO, Texas -- Denbury Announces CO2 Transport and Storage Agreement for Planned World-Scale Clean Hydrogen-Ammonia Complex Issuer: Denbury Inc.

LUGANO, Switzerland -- Innovation & Sustainability: IBSA Inaugurates cosmos, the Group’s Largest Production Plant Issuer: IBSA Institut Biochimique

SPRING, Texas -- Southwestern Energy Releases Ninth Annual Corporate Responsibility Report Issuer: Southwestern Energy Company

LONDON -- Endava Releases 2022 Sustainability Report Issuer: Endava

NEW YORK -- Raider Hill Launches Sustainability Advisory Practice & Hires Lukas Ceseña as Director of Sustainability Issuer: Raider Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Rentokil Terminix Celebrates Merger With $200,000 Donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Issuer: Rentokil Terminix

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Charitable Gift America Announces Teamwide, Giving-Based NIL Deals with MSU Women’s Soccer, MSU Men’s Golf, and MSU Women’s Golf Issuer: Charitable Gift America

