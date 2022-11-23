Optii Partners with the Association of Serviced Apartment Providers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that it is entering into a partnership with the Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP) to support the organization and its members.

The Association of Serviced Apartment Providers is the not for profit trade body representing serviced accommodation Providers, who collectively operate more than 100,000 apartments in 25 countries and offer 3 million bed nights per year.

Following the success of multiple properties in the Staycity Group portfolio, Optii is appealing to new segments in the European market beyond traditional hotels. As demand for technology in the serviced apartment segment increases, Optii is pleased to support ASAP’s objective to grow the professional serviced apartment sector into one where the majority of all consumers understand the benefits of serviced apartments, and see them as a safe, modern and credible alternative to more conventional types of accommodation.

James Foice, Chief Executive, ASAP, said: “We are enthusiastic to partner with Optii after seeing the value they bring to operators such as Accredited ASAP Member Staycity. Raising awareness and understanding of professionally managed serviced apartments with travelers is part of our mission. We recognize that serviced apartments have to meet a certain level of guest experience and value to support that. Optii and other leading technology providers can play a big role in helping our members stay competitive by having a modern, technology-forward operation.”

Maria Macree, Vice President of Sales - EMEA, Optii Solutions, said: “There’s a lot of connective tissue in the hospitality industry, and it’s organizations like ASAP that make that happen. We are thrilled to partner with them, and I am personally excited to add new names and faces to the conversations I am having with members around how Optii can help them run a smart housekeeping and engineering operation that protects the bottom line and delivers on the guest experience that they promise.”

About the Association of Serviced Apartment Providers

The Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP) is the not-for-profit trade body for the serviced apartment and aparthotel sector. All Members sign up to our Code of Conduct and share our aims of raising and promoting standards within this growing part of the hospitality industry. Together we are driving the sector towards becoming a safe, inclusive industry delivering top customer service and living up to our promises, so guests can always stay with confidence. Please see www.theasap.org.uk and our membership directory www.staywithconfidence.com.

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information about Optii, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.