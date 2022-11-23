Black Friday Garmin Watch Deals (2022): Early fenix, Forerunner, Venu, Instinct, vivoactive & More Sales Ranked by The Consumer Post

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday Garmin watch deals are underway. Find the latest deals on the Garmin Approach golf watch, epix GPS watch & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Garmin Watch Deals:

More Garmin Watch Deals:

More Smartwatch Deals:

For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and save on thousands of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Consumer Post recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping’s free browser add-on when shopping online this Black Friday. It’s completely free (Capital One customer or not) and applies available coupon codes while shopping online. Their lightweight browser add-on found online shoppers over $470 million in savings in the past year. Capital One Shopping compensates The Consumer Post when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.