Purdy® Cub™ Brushes Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Home Renovation Awards

Delivering precision and control, Purdy’s Cub Brushes are handcrafted by skilled brushmakers with quality materials, all of which combine to deliver an unmatched painting experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Delivering precision and control, Purdy’s Cub Brushes are handcrafted by skilled brushmakers with quality materials, all of which combine to deliver an unmatched painting experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purdy® announced that its Cub™ Brush product line, including Clearcut®, Clearcut® Elite™, Nylox™, Pro-Extra® and Chinex® Elite™, were named as winners in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Home Renovation Awards in the Hottest Home Décor category. A full list of winners can be found online at www.goodhousekeeping.com/homereno2022.

Delivering precision and control, Purdy’s Cub™ Brushes are handcrafted by skilled brushmakers with quality materials, all of which combine to deliver an unmatched painting experience. The brushes’ shorter handles allow both paint professionals and DIYers to easily reach tight spaces when cutting in corners, painting cabinets and shelving, doing trim work and tackling other painting tasks in hard-to-reach areas. The Cub™ Brushes’ short, smooth alder wood handles also wick away moisture and offer a comfortable ergonomic fit, while remaining lightweight and easy to control.

Purdy® Cub™ Brushes deliver optimal results for specific applications and types of paints or stains. The lineup includes:

Clearcut ®: A 2-inch brush formulated with a nylon/polyester blend and designed to create precise lines when cutting in.

®: A 2-inch brush formulated with a nylon/polyester blend and designed to create precise lines when cutting in. Clearcut ® Elite ™: A 2-inch brush, also composed of a nylon/polyester blend, that is ultrastiff and works best with low-VOC coatings.

® ™: A 2-inch brush, also composed of a nylon/polyester blend, that is ultrastiff and works best with low-VOC coatings. Nylox ™: A 2-inch brush handcrafted with 100% nylon filaments for a smooth finish and reduced brush marks on cabinets, doors and trim.

™: A 2-inch brush handcrafted with 100% nylon filaments for a smooth finish and reduced brush marks on cabinets, doors and trim. Pro-Extra ® : A 2-inch brush featuring the finest blend of longer filaments for extra holding capacity and lasting durability.

® A 2-inch brush featuring the finest blend of longer filaments for extra holding capacity and lasting durability. Chinex® Elite™: A 2-inch brush formulated with 100% Chinex®* nylon solid, round and tapered filaments ideal for use with heavy-bodied or low-VOC paints and super simple to clean.

The entire Purdy® Cub™ Brush line is available at select traditional and online retailers. Go to Purdy.com/cub-brushes to find a retailer near you. You can also learn more at Purdy.com and be sure to check out Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more helpful content and how-to videos.

*CHINEX is a registered trademark of DuPont de Nemours, Inc., or its affiliate.

About the Purdy® Brand

Purdy® is a leading brand of professional painting applicators for paint and decorating projects, delivering innovative products that provide the perfect finish. Since 1925, professional painters and skilled do-it-yourselfers have looked to Purdy® for high-quality, handcrafted tools. Purdy® offers premium paintbrushes, roller covers, extension poles, surface preparation tools and paint accessories for almost every application. Purdy strives on its commitment to quality, durability and performance. PROS demand … PURDY® delivers.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers’ paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy ®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson’s® Water Seal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.sherwin-williams.com.