Excalibur Investment Banking Advises Long Point Capital on its Partnership with Allnorth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 1, 2022, Excalibur Investment Banking is pleased to announce that Long Point Capital has partnered with management and made a significant equity investment in Allnorth Consultants Limited. With over 750 employees and 21 locations across Canada, Mexico and the U.S., Allnorth provides multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery and construction services to a diverse group of private and public clients. The investment will accelerate Allnorth’s growth within North America.

“The capital and expertise our new partners bring to bear for Allnorth will be instrumental in the achievement of our strategic plan,” said Allnorth founder and CEO, Darby Kreitz. “Allnorth has stayed true to what we have always believed in – that our clients and professionals deserve our best. This is the foundation for our dynamic domestic and global operations today. Long Point Capital’s industry experience and successful track record in the engineering and construction services industry make them ideal partners for Allnorth.”

Ira Starr, Managing Director at Long Point Capital, said, “We are proud to partner with Allnorth’s entrepreneurial leadership team. We view Allnorth as a great company based on its diverse market position, leading service offerings, strong management team, and growth-oriented culture.” Norm Scherr, Principal of Long Point Capital, added, “We are excited to partner with the Allnorth team to enable them to continue to enhance the Company's service offering both organically and through acquisitions.”

Excalibur Investment Banking served as financial advisor. Edward Novicky, Managing Director of Excalibur Investment Banking, was engaged by Long Point Capital to source and initiate the transaction. “Long Point Capital has one of strongest corporate cultures I have ever come across in the private equity world. They are dedicated to working with shareholders, employees, and investors to ensure that all constituencies benefit from partnering together and that the culture so integral to a company’s ongoing success continues to thrive. The partnership between Long Point Capital and Allnorth will greatly benefit all parties involved,” stated Edward Novicky.

About Allnorth

Founded in 1995, Allnorth is a leading multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery and construction services firm that provides services to a diverse group of private and public clients that operate in the infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, and pulp and paper sectors. With over 750 employees and 21 locations across Canada, Mexico and the U.S., Allnorth is headquartered in Kelowna, B.C. For more information, please visit our website at www.allnorth.com.

About Long Point Capital

Long Point Capital, with offices in New York and Michigan, seeks to partner with and invest in leading founder, family, and management-owned businesses operating in defensible niches with stable demand, highly capable management teams and strong growth prospects. Long Point focuses on companies in the professional services sector, typically with $5 million to $30 million in EBITDA. For more information, please visit our website at www.longpointcapital.com.

About Excalibur Investment Banking

Excalibur is an investment bank located in Washington, DC that represents clients in buy-side mergers & acquisitions, sell-side mergers & acquisitions, and capital raising transactions. The firm’s typical investment banking engagements range from $50 million to $1 billion in a wide array of industry sectors and geographies. Excalibur’s strengths lie in the middle market and in its relationships with shareholders who pride company culture, leadership, and legacy in parallel with company profits. More information on Excalibur can be found at www.excaliburib.com.