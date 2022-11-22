Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market 2022-2028: Increasing Adoption of Diagnostics Imaging Procedures and Demand for Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Testing to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Breast Cancer Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Ovarian Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Ultrasound Tests, Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing, and Others), and by End-Users (Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, and Home Care) Forecast Period (2022-2028)

The global women's health diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The major factor propelling the growth of the market includes the rapidly rising rate of obesity across the globe, especially among women. Women suffer from certain diseases and disorders mostly related to menstrual disorders, osteoporosis, obesity, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, pregnancy and childbirth, and mammography.

The key factors that are contributing to the growth of the global women's health diagnostics market include numerous government initiatives to promote women's health awareness, increasing adoption of diagnostics imaging procedures and demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing. However, the high cost of a dearth of skilled professionals and diagnostics tests acts as a restraint in the growth of the global women's health diagnostics market.

The global women's health diagnostics market is segmented based on application and end-users. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into breast cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, ovarian cancer testing, infectious disease testing, ultrasound tests, sexually transmitted disease testing, and others. The other segment comprises osteoporosis testing and prenatal genetic testing. Further, based on the end-users, the market is sub-segmented into diagnostic and imaging centers, hospitals and clinics, and home care. Among the end-users, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the availability of highly developed infrastructure along with efficient and effective medical equipment in hospitals. Moreover, the rising number of surgeries conducted within the hospitals is higher compared to diagnostic and imaging centers.

Geographically the women's health diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to hold a prominent market share across the globe, due to the rising prevalence of cancer and incidences of lifestyle-related disorders within the region. In the US, breast cancer death rates in women are higher than those for any other cancer besides lung cancer. According to Breastcancer.org, in 2020, around 43,780 mortalities of breast cancer were registered in the US. Moreover, the rising demand for fertility testing monitors and the growing focus of women's health diagnostic product manufacturers on expanding their presence within the regional boundaries are also playing a vital role in the growth of the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit a considerable growth rate in the global market during the forecast period. This is owing to the rising awareness among women related to several health disorders and increasing proportionately incomes.

