Maryland Athletics Selects AeroVanti as its Private Aviation Partner

ANNAPOLIS, Md. & SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Private aviation pioneer AeroVanti Club today announced a partnership with Maryland Athletics, its second such collaboration with a leading NCAA athletics department. In addition to flying the Maryland Terrapins, AeroVanti is the exclusive aviation partner for the University of Central Florida Knights.

Now that basketball season is in full swing, Maryland alumni and fans can join AeroVanti in The AeroVanti Courtside Club in the Xfinity Center.

“We’re thrilled to support the Maryland Athletics Department, its talented student-athletes and its hard-working coaching, support and administrative staff,” said AeroVanti Founder and CEO Patrick Britton-Harr. “AeroVanti was founded in Annapolis, Maryland, so we’ll always support our hometown teams. And with our operations and maintenance hub in Florida, we had to partner with UCF, as well.”

In less than two years since launching, AeroVanti has experienced 400% growth, transforming the private aviation industry, and quickly establishing itself as the leader in best-in-class private services at a fraction of the price of its competitors. A recent $100 million fleet expansion solidified its position as an industry pioneer creating an entirely new market segment in the $25-billion-a-year private aviation industry.

“It’s very exciting for Maryland Sports Properties to bring AeroVanti on as a strategic partner for this season and years to come,” said Jack Krabbe, general manager of Maryland Sports Properties. “Patrick and his team have trusted us to provide the brand exposure to the best fans and alumni in the country and we know we will deliver.”

AeroVanti members are not burdened by costly initiation fees, expensive hourly rates, capped miles, or inconvenient booking restrictions like other membership-based private aviation services. In addition to being faster and more affordable than its competitors, AeroVanti’s fleet of Piaggio P180 Avantis has one-third the carbon footprint, making it the top option for the sustainability-conscious passenger.

About AeroVanti Club

AeroVanti Club offers its air club members an exclusive private aviation experience through individual, family, and corporate memberships. Current destinations which are rapidly expanding, span the entire USA, Canada, and the Caribbean. With its ultra-competitive pricing, flexible membership options and completely bespoke service, AeroVanti created an entirely new market segment and redefined private aviation as it exists today. AeroVanti flights are conducted in accordance with the FAA Regulation Part 91F.