Medidata Patient Insights Leader Alicia Staley Honored by National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, announced that vice president for Patient Engagement and leader of its Patient Insights Board Alicia Staley has been honored with the Ellen L. Stovall Award for patient advocacy from the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship (NCCS).

“ Alicia’s influence as a leader reaches a national and, in fact, a global audience. Alicia is one of the most effective community builders, a collaborator, and a facilitator within groups of people seeking to improve care for cancer patients and their families,” said Anne Marie Mercurio, a patient advocate who sits on the Medidata Patient Insights Board. “ Her first-hand knowledge of cancer care and delivery after three separate primary diagnoses spanning several decades has afforded her a unique perspective and a variety of experiences which she infuses into everything she does.”

Staley leads Medidata’s Patient Insights Board, and pioneered its proprietary Patient Centricity by Design process to guide the creation of protocols and patient-facing solutions to improve clinical trial experiences, expedite clinical trial delivery timelines, and bring therapies to market faster.

“ Alicia is one of the most respected voices and creative influences in increasing patient engagement in clinical trials,” said Anthony Costello, Medidata Patient Cloud CEO. “ She consistently brings the patient perspective to the development of new innovation across all of Medidata’s technologies.”

NCCS recognized Staley at the annual Ellen L. Stovall Award Reception in Washington, D.C.

“ Alicia has dedicated her life to advocacy – helping other cancer survivors navigate their treatment and survivorship, connecting advocates with researchers, and making sure that people touched by cancer have a seat at the table when decisions are made,” said NCCS CEO Shelley Fuld Nasso. “ As a co-founder of the breast cancer social media (#BCSM) community, she created a worldwide network of patients, advocates, caregivers, clinicians, and researchers, providing support and advocating for better cancer care.”

The NCCS mission is to advocate for quality cancer care for all people touched by cancer. Founded by and for cancer survivors, NCCS created the widely accepted definition of survivorship and defines someone as a cancer survivor from the time of diagnosis and for the balance of life.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, 2,000+ customers and partners access the world's most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

