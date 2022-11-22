IMPLANET Signs an Exclusive Distribution Contract for SMTP Technology Co.’s Ultrasonic Surgical Scalpel in France

BORDEAUX, France & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral implants, today announces the signing of an agreement with SMTP Technology Co., a high-tech medical device company specialized in the manufacturing and marketing of ultrasonic medical equipment, for the exclusive distribution of its latest generation ultrasonic surgical scalpel in France.

Adam Li, GMA & International Business Manager at SMTP Technology Co., stated: “We are delighted with the signing of this contract tying us to IMPLANET, which will henceforth ensure the distribution of our latest generation ultrasonic surgical scalpel. This innovative solution will increase surgical efficiency while ensuring greater patient safety. Thanks to this collaboration with IMPLANET, a company recognized for its expertise in the field of spine surgery and its foothold in French medical centers, we are strengthening the credibility of our solutions for their international deployment”.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “This latest contract, which comes close on the heels of the commercial and technological partnership signed with Sanyou Medical, further emphasizes the pertinence of our repositioning on the spine market. The surgical scalpel developed by SMTP, through its innovation and ease of use, should meet the needs of surgeons and patients alike. IMPLANET is proud to be able to work with one of the only players in the world capable of developing this type of product based on ultrasound”.

The ultrasonic surgical scalpel developed by SMTP Technology Co. can support both open surgery, minimally invasive surgery and endoscopic intervertebral spine surgery. This product, which has been granted marketing clearance in China, the European Union and the United States, stands out through its innovative design, guaranteeing enhanced surgical safety. Thanks to the smaller amplitude of its cutting tip, the scalpel cuts bone tissue by the acceleration of hundreds of thousands of mechanical vibrations per second while sparing soft tissue.

The agreement signed today between IMPLANET and SMTP Technology Co. follows the signing of the distribution contract and technological partnership with Sanyou Medical, of which SMTP Technology Co. is a subsidiary. This new agreement gives IMPLANET exclusive rights to distribute the scalpel on the French market.

Upcoming financial publication

2022 annual revenue, on January 17, 2023 after market

About SMTP Technology Co.

SMTP Technology Co., founded in 2010, is a high-tech medical device company focusing on the innovative research and development, manufacturing and marketing of ultrasonic surgical equipment. The ultrasonic osteotomy surgical system manufactured by SMTP Technology, which supports both open surgery and minimally invasive surgery under the channel and intervertebral endoscope, has been granted marketing approval in China, the European Union and the United States. Based in the Zhangjiagang free trade zone in Jiangsu province, SMTP is a subsidiary of the Sanyou group with 100 employees and revenue of 14 million euro.

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at http://www.tpmedical.com/profile_en.html

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®) complemented by the product range offered by Orthopaedic & Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 39 staff and recorded a consolidated revenue of €6.1 million in 2021. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com.