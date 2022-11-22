Balance Partners With Viola Credit to Power Merchants’ Ecommerce Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balance, the leader in B2B payments specializing in financing and ecommerce, has announced a $350 million credit facility from Viola Credit to continue enabling B2B commerce and ease working capital. This announcement comes on the heels of Balance’s $56M in Series B financing round to help merchants and marketplaces scale ecommerce payments with instant financing and a B2B checkout.

Merchants today demand and deserve more control and flexibility over their cash flow needs. Following strong inbound demand and increasing customer growth, this credit facility will be used to expand Balance’s trade credit support to B2B merchants. With Viola’s support, Balance will be able to increase its financing capabilities and continue to scale its net terms product.

“Merchants can’t facilitate trust with new buyers without payment terms and buyers won’t move from their current vendor without getting the same terms. In other words, terms are a must-have for merchants to truly grow in the digital space, without limiting their cash flow. Merchants need to know they have trade credit to grow with,” said Bar Geron, CEO of Balance. “That’s where we come in, facilitating payment terms in a scalable way, straight from the checkout and offline—we take a true omni-channel approach.”

“This credit facility will help us provide critical working capital support to our customers and their buyers—so that we can continue our mission of bolstering B2B ecommerce growth,” said Kevin Yang, Head of Credit at Balance.

Since launching in February 2021, Balance has supported hundreds of B2B merchants and marketplaces, growing its customer base by 10x. The company has ushered centuries-old industries online like lumber, chemicals, steel, retail and food. With flexible terms and a consumer-like payment experience, Balance helps its merchants boost cash flow, reduce operational costs, and sell to more customers, all without taking on any risk.

Viola Credit is a leading Global Credit Asset Manager focused on supporting the growth of the innovation economy with customized lending capital solutions to Fintech Lenders. It is part of the Viola Group, a leading technology-focused investment group with over $4.5 billion assets under management. Viola enables entrepreneurs to build transformational technology companies and supports their growth needs through equity and credit solutions globally.

“B2B commerce is shifting digitally with an accelerated pace expected over the next few years. Balance’s technology is sitting at the center of this digital trade transformation, enabling merchants and buyers to trade in a seamless manner, while improving customer experiences and financial access. We see an incredible demand for Balance’s technology and infrastructure and are thrilled to partner with Balance and support the growth of their net terms product," said Ido Vigdor, General Partner at Viola Credit.

About Balance

Founded in 2020 by PayPal alums Bar Geron and Yoni Shuster, Balance is the top B2B ecommerce payments company offering the first online checkout with omni-channel support built for businesses. With Balance, companies can process any payment method, offer flexible terms, and get paid instantly — all in one place. Balance has raised a combined $87M from a Seed and Series B equity round. Their latest round of funding was led by Forerunner, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm focused on digital commerce startups.

About Viola Credit

Viola Credit is a Global Credit Asset Manager focused on supporting the growth of the innovation economy. Viola Credit provides flexible, and tailored credit solutions to global technology companies with a strong focus on supporting the lending capital needs of Fintech disruptors. Viola Credit is part of the Viola Group, a leading technology-focused investment group with over $4.5 billion assets under management. It is backed by leading global institutional investors from all over the world and provides long-term, world-class returns by identifying and pursuing attractive risk adjusted investment opportunities. Viola was founded in 2000 and has supported over 200 technology companies to date.