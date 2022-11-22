Grant Thornton’s Lisa Walkush honored for ‘Excellence in Leadership’ by Consulting magazine

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lisa Walkush, the national managing principal for Industry at Grant Thornton LLP, has been named to the 2022 Women Leaders in Consulting list by Consulting magazine. The award, which recognizes industry standouts and rising stars in the profession, honored Walkush for her “Excellence in Leadership.”

Walkush has held her role leading Grant Thornton’s Industry practice since May 2020. She steers the practice’s strategic direction and oversees all aspects of its 15 industry groups. She also helps team members collaborate across industries, service lines and geographies — all of which has significantly contributed to the firm’s record revenues of $2.3 billion.

Walkush’s leadership team boasts a high percentage of accomplished women, and she has created multiple programs designed to support women in the workplace, including a series of women executive wellness retreats for colleagues and clients.

“Lisa’s vast industry knowledge and her commitment to delivering quality results have helped clients reach new heights across the full range of industries we serve,” said Seth Siegel, CEO at Grant Thornton. “She embodies everything leadership means at Grant Thornton, and has also done an exceptional job supporting female professionals, both within and outside of the firm.”

According to Walkush: “This recognition is a reflection of the talented people I am fortunate to work with at Grant Thornton. I believe the measure of a true leader is how well they elevate colleagues and peers, and it brings me great joy to be a part of such a successful, high-performing team.”

