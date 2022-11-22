Aware Recovery Care, a Leading Provider of In-Home Addiction Treatment Services, Selects Bamboo Health to Enhance Care Coordination and Improve Patient Outcomes  

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bamboo Health™, the leader in Real-Time Care Intelligence™, announced today that Aware Recovery Care, a leading provider of in-home addiction treatment services, has selected Bamboo Health to help expedite access to care and improve outcomes for those struggling with addiction.

More than 40 million Americans were living with a substance use disorder (SUD) in 2020, as reported in the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Further, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that there were more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths from April 2020 to April 2021.

Aware Recovery Care is combatting this growing crisis by defining a new level of care in addiction treatment that actively transforms the home into a client- and family-centered treatment environment. Operating in nine states, with plans to serve the entire country, Aware Recovery Care selected Bamboo Health and its Pings care coordination solution for its unique ability to deliver Real-Time Care Intelligence regarding their patients’ care events.

Through Pings, Aware Recovery Care will receive valuable, real-time information, such as when a patient is entering or being discharged from an emergency department, hospital or skilled nursing facility. Receiving this type of information in real time – often when it matters most – gives Aware Recovery Care a more holistic view of a patient’s care journey. In turn, this enables them to proactively engage patients with a more coordinated care plan, expedite access to treatment and ultimately, drive better outcomes.

“Our mission is to deliver compassionate and sustainable treatment for the many people suffering from the disease of addiction,” said Dr. Brian Holzer, chief executive officer of Aware Recovery Care. “Bamboo Health’s technology and patient-level insights support and enhance our model, which wraps care around each patient at every touchpoint, from recovery services to in-home care to community support systems. We look forward to working with Bamboo as we expand our reach across the country.”

The Pings advanced e-notification system is breaking down data barriers that exist among disconnected systems. By delivering actionable insights when and where they matter most, Pings is filling the information gaps that, if left unfilled, prevent caregivers from providing the best possible patient care.

“There’s no denying that our country’s healthcare system traditionally operates in siloes, especially when it comes to a patient’s mental and physical health information,” said Rob Cohen, chief executive officer of Bamboo Health. “We applaud Aware Recovery Care for their work to holistically care for patients with substance use disorder, and we’re proud to provide them with Real-Time Care Intelligence that enables more fluid, connected care.”

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health, the leader in Real-Time Care Intelligence™, provides actionable insights on a patient’s physical, behavioral and social health – empowering healthcare professionals to provide the right care at the right time for the right outcomes. Delivered through our Smart Signals™ network – the largest and most interoperable care collaboration community in the nation – our insights improve more than 1 billion patient encounters a year across more than 2,500 hospitals, 8,000 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 32 health plans, 50 state governments and 1 million acute and ambulatory providers. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Visit BambooHealth.com to learn more.

About Aware Recovery Care

Aware Recovery Care is a mission-driven company challenging traditional approaches to the treatment of Substance Use Disorder (SUD). A pioneer in In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT™), Aware delivers evidence-based, personalized service. Led by a multidisciplinary team of professionals and paraprofessionals, the unique 52-week program is designed for impact, reaching clients and their families in their own homes and communities. Aware's high-touch model improves the lives of people affected by addiction and creates irrefutable value for managed care plans and employers. Aware's outcomes clearly demonstrate that sustained recovery is achieved through deeper trust and genuine partnership.