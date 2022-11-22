Stellum™ Spirits Introduces Two New Stellum Black Specialty Blends

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellum™ Spirits, a national brand which celebrates the modern-day whiskey drinker, today introduced two new Stellum Black specialty blends. These blends feature an alternate blending profile and incorporate rare barrels to create limited edition bourbons and ryes that deliver robust flavor alongside profound complexity.

Stellum Black specialty blends offer consumers more in terms of rarity, collectability, and insight into the inspiration behind the blends themselves. Blending in steps and with smaller batches allows the team to utilize barrels or parts of barrels that are particularly unique while still having a major influence on the character of the whiskey.

The base for all Stellum Black specialty blends is a blend of Indiana bourbon/rye, which is then layered with older bourbons/ryes from Kentucky and Tennessee, creating a unique everyday whiskey.

These are the two latest limited edition blends:

Hunter’s Moon This warm, oak driven bourbon is made in preparation for winter, inspired by the Hunter’s Moon of October. It is marked by a high rye spice and a robust woodiness meant for the time of year when days get shorter and the nights get longer. Bottled at cask strength (115.52 proof)



The Lone Cypress This savory and delicate rye blend is defined by notes of dried herbs and pine, with a hint of salt-air salinity. It’s named for one of the world’s most famous trees, found on the picturesque coast of the Monterey Peninsula. Bottled at cask strength (115.34 proof)



All Stellum Black specialty blends have an SRP of $99. They are available at select retailers in 49 U.S. markets and online via the Stellum website at www.stellum.com. For more information, follow Stellum Spirits on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.stellum.com.

Stellum Spirits

Stellum™ Spirits is devoted to bringing American whiskey into the modern age with simple, elegant blends and single barrels selected with care and intention. Stellum Spirits is produced by Barrell Craft Spirits®, the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum since 2013.