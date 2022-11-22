MeridianLink’s TazWorks™ Announces New Social Media Background Screening Integration

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeridianLink, Inc.® (NYSE: MLNK) today announced that TazWorks™, its leading technology platform for independent background screening professionals, has partnered with Ferretly to offer AI-powered social media background screening capabilities to its customers.

“We value providing our customers with choices of background screening providers and are pleased to be working with a leader like Ferretly,” said Mike Griffith, vice president of product for MeridianLink. “Working together, we can offer seamless social media background checks – all from within the TazWorks platform.”

Ferretly helps organizations build stronger workplace cultures and mitigate risk to their brands and bottom lines by identifying characteristics of undesirable online behavior exhibited by candidates. The company incorporates AI and machine learning to analyze posts and images across several distinct risk classifications. Through implementing a process combining proprietary technology and professional analysts, Ferretly provides clients with comprehensive data while protecting personal privacy.

“Identifying and mitigating risk through social media screening is increasingly important in today’s workplace,” said Darrin Lipscomb, founder and CEO of Ferretly. “We are thrilled to be working with such a trusted organization in the screening industry and know our mutual background screening customers will benefit from this integration.”

Clients can learn more about the partnership and how to use social media background screening in their TazWorks instance by contacting TazWorks Support through the support portal.

About Ferretly International, LLC

Ferretly International, LLC, founded in 2019, provides forward-thinking technologies that help organizations better manage risk. By incorporating machine learning and a modern cloud-based architecture, we are at the cutting edge of applying big data solutions and artificial intelligence to improve overall security and risk intelligence for the customers we serve. For additional information or to request a demo, visit http://www.ferretly.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.