Hotaling & Co. Announces National Alignment with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

MIAMI, DALLAS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's) – the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol – and Hotaling & Co. – the leader in distilling and importing artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials – today announced a national expansion of their distribution agreement – effective January 1, 2023. The agreement adds 15 new markets to the existing 28 market footprint for Hotaling & Co. across the Southern Glazer’s distribution network.

This move supports Hotaling & Co.’s aggressive growth ambition in the U.S. that seeks to build national brands behind cherished artisanal expressions such as Hirsch Selected Whiskeys, Luxardo Cordials, and Junipero Gin. Historically, Hotaling & Co. has focused on small, artisanal brands in the On Premise, but has embarked on an effort to bring those special brands to the growing community of spirits and cocktail enthusiasts who want to drink better, not more. Through the national alignment with Southern Glazer’s, Hotaling & Co. gains access to not only the best-in-class sales function in the U.S., but also the powerful data, resources and capabilities made available to strategic suppliers that will enable this growth.

“It was important for Hotaling & Co. to align with a partner that truly embraces our values and vision to be the world’s best artisanal spirits and cocktail company,” said Dan Leese, Chief Executive Officer, Hotaling & Co. “This strengthened relationship with Southern Glazer’s will help us achieve our significant growth aspirations. As we look forward to our company’s 30th anniversary in 2023, I’m energized to welcome Southern Glazer’s into our family of likeminded spirits and tap into all that they have to offer.”

Hotaling & Co. will begin the transition of all its products to the 15 new Southern Glazer’s markets beginning December 1, with exclusive responsibility effective January 1. One key benefit of the expanded partnership will be greater access to National Accounts in both the Off and On Premise, where Hotaling & Co. brands – such as Luxardo Cherries, Nikka Whisky, and HINE Cognac – will be warmly received.

“This expanded agreement builds upon a long-standing, mutually successful relationship,” said Ray Lombard, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Southern Glazer’s Craft Collection Luxury Spirits Division. “Not only will Hotaling & Co. become the largest artisanal spirits player within Craft Collection Luxury Spirits division, but we will also be in a position to scale relevant brands across the high profile Off and On Premise accounts.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company - heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of likeminded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.hotalingandco.com to explore our full range of brands.