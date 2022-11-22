Sontiq Receives Ninth Consecutive Recognition by North America’s Largest Parent Product Testing Community

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent identity security firm Sontiq, a TransUnion company, is announcing its IdentityForce product brand has been awarded the Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) Seal of Approval for the ninth year in a row. Additionally, IdentityForce was recognized by PTPA with a 2023 Top Product award.

The recognition from PTPA Media, Inc. is the longest-standing of any other PTPA-reviewed company and has been earned by Sontiq annually through an unbiased review process involving select families of its more than 200,000-product testing volunteers.

“What many people don’t realize is how often children are actually targeted for identity theft,” said Sharon Vinderine, Founder and CEO of PTPA. “Cybercriminals use children’s identities because the theft can go undetected for years. At that point, the parents and the child must pick up the pieces. That is why we’re glad to have a trusted resource for protection and restoration to recommend.”

According to a 2022 study by Javelin Strategy & Research, the number of children whose personally identifiable information (PII) was exposed in a breach increased year over year, with 1.74 million affected in the past year. Losses per child ID fraud victim also increased to an average of $752. This danger is among the reasons Sontiq uniquely focuses on solving the cyber and identity threats facing families. The company’s Intelligent Identity Security (IIS) platform provides parents access to innovative and industry-first features like ChildWatch, which alerts parents to suspicious activity involving a child’s identity.

Through the IdentityForce brand, the company also safeguards families against modern digital threats such as cyberbullying, ransomware and social engineering. Its protection offers both issue resolution and financial reimbursement protection for the often-hidden costs of these attacks.

In addition to top-rated identity theft capabilities, every IdentityForce member has access to robust educational resources. Tip-filled, actionable materials provide parents with proactive steps they can take on behalf of themselves and their children to reduce fraud and scam risks. Free webinars are available to watch live or on-demand, such as the recent Spooked by Cyber Threats? How to Take the Fright Out of the Top 5 Fraud and Identity Theft Scams webinar.

“We are grateful for the recognition of our product by PTPA and the opportunity to extend more help to families, who simply can’t fight every cyber threat on their own,” said Terri Burton, Senior Director of Product Management at Sontiq. “Children are particularly vulnerable to identity threats in the digital world, and we are committed to equipping families to fight back against cybercrime.”

About PTPA Media, Inc.

PTPA Media certifies innovative products that families can trust. By connecting manufacturers with consumers, PTPA Media helps companies serve their markets better and helps families identify products that have been tested and recommended by their peers. For more information, visit https://www.ptpa.com.

About Sontiq

Sontiq (pronounced Son-tick), a TransUnion company, is an intelligent identity security company arming businesses and consumers with a full range of award-winning identity and cyber monitoring solutions, as well as best-in-class restoration and response offerings. Sontiq products empower millions of customers and organizations to be less vulnerable to the financial and emotional consequences of identity theft and cybercrimes. Sontiq has an outstanding track record for delivering high-touch support and fraud remediation services, demonstrated through its 93% customer satisfaction ratings. www.sontiq.com

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. www.transunion.com/business