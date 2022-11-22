Over 100 Hospitals Now Directly Connected and Live on HIETexas EDEN Network

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Texas Health Services Authority (THSA), in partnership with PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights, have expanded the EDEN network to include over 100 Texas facilities directly contributing encounter notification data. Community-based providers, post-acute facilities, health insurers, and clinically integrated networks utilize this information to improve care coordination for all Texans.

EDEN provides a single, standard platform for notification alerts throughout Texas and leverages infrastructure developed to provide more comprehensive data to participants. A critical component of the EDEN network’s breadth is THSA’s partnership with C3HIE, a community partner offering additional critical interoperability and care coordination services.

“We’re excited to partner with THSA to further drive interoperability across the state,” said Phil Beckett, C3HIE’s Chief Executive Officer. “These partnerships are core to C3HIE’s vision to develop healthier and connected communities, where the healthcare system puts the patient first, arming their care team with access to all the needed health data to make collaborative decisions, and ensure the best possible health outcomes.”

The EDEN data source network provides alerts on emergency department encounters as well as inpatient events. Further, the network supports encounter alerting in non-acute settings deemed to be care coordination priorities by its subscriber network. Currently, EDEN also alerts on encounters at post-acute facilities, urgent care centers, and behavioral health facilities. The wide-reaching EDEN network presently offers visibility into patient utilization from areas of the state ranging from Dallas/Ft. Worth to Corpus Christi, Midland to Nacogdoches, and inclusive of other major metropolitan areas across Texas.

“We are pleased to partner with PointClickCare and C3HIE to deliver best-in-class care coordination across the State of Texas,” stated George Gooch, THSA’s Chief Executive Officer. “Real-time encounter notifications provide care teams invaluable insights at every stage of care, improving outcomes and helping avoid unnecessary and repeat hospital visits. Expanding the EDEN network and empowering providers across the entire care continuum is fundamental to our mission.”

"We are thrilled to see the proliferation of this critical service in Texas. The EDEN platform is only as valuable as its participant network and this milestone truly represents a tipping point in our ability to improve outcomes for Texans at scale,” says Evan Carter, Senior Market Director at PointClickCare. “The efforts taken by THSA, C3HIE, and our early adopters to socialize the value of this platform cannot be overstated in relation to our goal of making EDEN a health data utility viewed as critical infrastructure by providers, plans, and state agencies alike.”

For more information about this partnership, contact info@thsa.org.

About the Texas Health Services Authority

The Texas Health Services Authority (THSA) was established by the Texas Governor and Legislature for the purpose of promoting, implementing, and facilitating the secure electronic exchange of health information. The THSA accomplishes this purpose through its health information exchange (HIE), and privacy and security certification and supporting programs. Learn more about the THSA at www.thsa.org.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey. PointClickCare’s single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision‐making and improved outcomes for all. Over 27,000 long‐term post‐acute care providers and 2,700 hospitals use PointClickCare today, enabling care collaboration and value‐based care delivery for millions of lives across North America.