Chip and Joanna Gaines, Luis Fonsi, Michael Strahan, Sofia Vergara and celebrities and influencers to rally communities everywhere this Giving Tuesday and holiday season for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Millions of supporters are joining celebrities and influencers across music, sports, and entertainment including Gaby Espino (@gabyespino), Barry Brandon (@thequeerindigo), Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse), and Vivian Tu (@yourrichbff) who are taking to their social channels on Giving Tuesday, November 29, to shine a light on the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and its ongoing effort to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases worldwide.

Giving Tuesday, which is celebrating its 10th year, is a global fundraising movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

People everywhere can support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude this Giving Tuesday by:

Donating at the St. Jude Giving Tuesday site.

Visiting the experiential House of Wow pop-up shop in New York City.

Following along on TikTok as @stjude hosts its first-ever Giving Tuesday takeover where followers can learn about the St. Jude mission and donate.

Giving to St. Jude on Facebook with all donations matched by Facebook.

Watching as celebrity YouTuber, BasicallyIDoWrk preps a 1957 Chevy donated from CARS for auction, using products found in AutoZone stores.

Visiting the Winter Wonderland Virtual Store to interact with the St. Jude mission in a special way while looking for holiday gifts.

Supporting St. Jude partner brands that give back: Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, PBTeen, Williams Sonoma Home, West Elm, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, HSN, PayPal and FleetPride.

Following St. Jude partners Kay Jewelers, Claire’s, Leslie’s Pool Supplies, and Red Roof Inn on their social channels for a chance to win prizes and support St. Jude.

“We are immensely grateful to every individual who chooses to support the families of St. Jude on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season,” said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. “We know that the holidays can be a time of both joy and financial pressure and that donors have many deserving organizations they can support. It’s because of the generosity of donors that St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation.”

Every dollar raised for St. Jude on Giving Tuesday helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.