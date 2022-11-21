AnalytixInsight announces InvestoPro enters definitive agreement with Samsung Electronics Italia and launches InvestoPro Go.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ALY; OTC:ATIXF), a financial content and enterprise software solutions provider, announces that InvestoPro SIM, the subsidiary of its affiliate MarketWall, has entered a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) with Samsung Electronics Italia S.p.A. to profile the InvestoPro digital trading platform to Samsung users in Italy and today has launched InvestoPro Go.

The Definitive Agreement follows the Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) announced by the Company on September 14, 2022. Under the Definitive Agreement Samsung will profile the InvestoPro financial app on Samsung’s Quick Access, the start page of the Samsung Internet Browser, in exchange for InvestoPro paying a nominal per-click fee. Samsung has millions of monthly active Samsung Internet users who utilize Quick Access, which profiles clickable icons for leading brands to users each time they use their browser and allows users to easily reach partner websites. The Definitive Agreement became effective November 1, 2022, and automatically renews semiannually until terminated.

Today, InvestoPro SIM launched “InvestoPro Go”, a new trading app version of the InvestoPro platform specifically designed for Samsung devices that features no fixed costs, competitive trading fees, and news reports tailored for Samsung users.

Prakash Hariharan, Chairman and CEO of AnalytixInsight and board member of InvestoPro SIM, commented: “We’ve been working diligently to complete the Definitive Agreement with Samsung and prepare InvestoPro Go for Samsung users. These are significant achievements for our company, and we are working to position InvestoPro as a leading digital trading platform in Europe. Samsung has a substantial market share of mobile users in Europe, and we are proud to partner with them to promote InvestoPro Go to their sizable customer base.”

The MOU also contemplates Samsung recommending InvestoPro to users as an exclusive digital trading app as part of its App Installer. The parties to the MOU continue to work toward a definitive agreement relating to the App Installer. The App Installer guides users during their first device power on procedure and presents recommended apps in popular, useful, and fun categories. App recommendations can be targeted based on age and gender and can easily be downloaded by tapping the download button.

Learn more about InvestoPro Go at: go.investopro.com

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to world-leading institutions across various industries. AnalytixInsight develops and markets cloud-based platforms providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers and investors in the financial services industry. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. Visit AnalytixInsight.com.

