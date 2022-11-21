KBRA Releases ESG Research – COP27: Key Takeaways

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA UK (KBRA) releases its recap of the 27th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27), which was held in Egypt from 6-18 November 2022. This year’s COP took place amongst mounting global challenges like the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation, and fears over energy security. KBRA monitored COP27 as the commitments and pledges made during COP proceedings have widespread implications for international climate investment and heavily influence the trajectory of the global transition to a low carbon economy. In this report, we highlight the key themes of this year’s event including potential compensation for climate-related loss and damages, energy security and fossil fuel participation, and accusations of greenwashing.

