Montana Psychiatry & Brain Health Center Joins Turnwell Mental Health Network in New Growth Partnership to Scale Innovative Mental Health Services

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turnwell Mental Health Network and Montana Psychiatry & Brain Health Center (“Montana Psychiatry”), a leading provider of psychiatric services, announced today that they have finalized a growth partnership. With this partnership, they plan to expand local access to affordable, cutting-edge, physician-led treatment with outpatient mental health treatment clinics, starting with a new clinic in Bozeman, MT, that is on-track to open in early December 2022.

Montana Psychiatry provides high-quality and affordable outpatient care through cutting-edge treatments and interventions including pharmacotherapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), IV Ketamine, Spravato, and psychotherapy. Montana Psychiatry accepts Medicare, Montana Medicaid, and select commercial insurance plans to ensure cost is not a barrier to treatment. Dr. Erin Amato, who is double-board certified in General Psychiatry and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, is the Medical Director of Montana Psychiatry. Dr. Amato has an extensive and distinguished background in traditional psychiatry and functional and interventional treatments.

“We are proud to partner with Montana Psychiatry, Dr. Amato, and the accomplished team in Billings,” said Davis Wedgworth, VP of Growth at Turnwell Mental Health Network. “Options for mental health treatment have been limited causing many people to have to travel long distances for care. Our goal in the partnership with Montana Psychiatry is to change that by bringing local access to transformative treatment to more communities in Montana,” Wedgworth added.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. and has increased in almost every state over time. Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation and access to quality mental health services is often limited, especially in rural areas. Leaders from Montana Psychiatry and Turnwell Mental Health Network say they can be part of the solution as there is a considerable need for high-quality treatment providers across the state.

Dr. Amato said, “Montana Psychiatry is committed to providing cutting-edge, exemplary mental health services to patients across the region. This partnership with Turnwell Mental Health will accelerate our goal of expanding access to life-saving mental health care and breaking down barriers that prevent people from obtaining the treatments they need to get and stay well. We are thrilled that more patients will be able to access the services they need closer to home."

Montana Psychiatry & Brain Health Center (“Montana Psychiatry”) has been a pillar in the Billings, MT community for over 10 years, dedicated to providing the best in diagnostic and treatment services to put patients on the path to healing and enriched living. Montana Psychiatry uses an integrative approach that focuses on biological, psychological, and social factors that are unique to each patient. In this approach, cutting-edge treatments and interventions help to restore hope and quality of life for patients and families. Montana Psychiatry provides care for more than 2,500 Montanans and is in-network with Medicare, Medicaid, and most commercial insurance plans.

For more information about Montana Psychiatry & Brain Health Center, please visit www.mtpsychiatry.com

Turnwell Mental Health Network is a clinician-led, integrated mental health group specializing in local and affordable care for individuals suffering from mental health disorders with a mission to expand access to high-quality care in underserved markets. Turnwell Mental Health Network offers innovative, evidence-based care models that combine both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. These integrated care models combine psychiatric services (including medication management and interventional treatments like TMS, Ketamine, and Spravato), mental health counseling, and patient and family education.

Based in Dallas, TX, Turnwell Mental Health Network operates multiple freestanding outpatient clinics located in Montana with an aggressive growth strategy to partner with clinicians and practices across the country.

For more information about Turnwell Mental Health Network, please visit www.turnwellmentalhealth.com