Avangrid Foundation, United Illuminating Deliver $30,000 Grant to Support Ronald McDonald House Charities

ORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on AVANGRID’s commitment to positive community impact in Connecticut and its other service areas, the Avangrid Foundation and the United Illuminating Company today announced a $30,000 grant to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts (RMHC). To celebrate the grant, and the critical work RMHC does across its network of chapters, AVANGRID CEO Pedro Azagra, UI President and CEO Frank Reynolds, and Avangrid Foundation Executive Director Pablo Colón last week visited with the leadership of RMHC, and toured one of its homes in New Haven. The grant builds on AVANGRID’s long-standing support of RMHC, bringing the company’s total support of RMHC nationally to more than $300,000 since 2016. Over the last 5 years, AVANGRID and the Avangrid Foundation have made over $5.7 million in charitable donations to nonprofits and other community organizations across Connecticut.

“Companies are about people, and partnerships like the one AVANGRID has with Ronald McDonald House Charities reflect our steadfast commitment to making a meaningful, positive impact in the lives of the families in the communities where we are present,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of AVANGRID. “As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, I was inspired to see the work RMHC does and the essential role they play in the New Haven community, and AVANGRID is honored to offer our support to this vital organization.”

The grant delivered by the Avangrid Foundation and UI will support RMHC’ Pantry Pals Program in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, which alleviates the financial burden families face by ensuring they have basic provisions during their stay at RMHC, free of charge.

“Our Pantry Pals Program is one of the most important elements of our family-centered services. Having a pantry full of items to choose from to prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner for each family is essential to keeping families together so that they are better prepared to handle the challenges that lay before them,” said Michelle D’Amore, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. “We are delighted to receive this most important and impactful grant from Avangrid Foundation to serve the children and families who will need our special home away from home.”

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts provides families with the lodging and daily necessities to make each of their Houses a home away from home. The Pantry Pals program provides critical resources to alleviate the stress of meal planning as families focus on the health of their children.

“In this season of giving, our visit to the RMHC impressed upon me the important role UI and its employees play in supporting healthy, vibrant, and caring communities across our service territory,” said UI President and CEO Frank Reynolds. “The exceptional work RMHC does deserves all of our admiration, and the entire team at UI takes immense pride in this enduring partnership and the difference we’ve been able to make in the communities we serve.”

The Avangrid Foundation has worked closely with the RMHC since 2016. AVANGRID was the first corporate sponsor to contribute to the construction of the Ronald McDonald House’s new facility in New Haven, Connecticut, and has also contributed grants for outdoor improvements, PPE, and other urgent needs.

During the visit, which took place on Thursday, November 17, 2022, AVANGRID CEO Pedro Azagra, UI President and CEO Frank Reynolds and Avangrid Foundation Executive Director Pablo Colón met with Michelle D’Amore, Executive Director and Dick Popilowski, Chief Development Officer, of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. The group toured the living spaces guests stay in, like the AVANGRID Room, supported by a company donation, as well as the living and kitchen facilities that the latest grant will support.

About Avangrid Foundation: The Avangrid Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that funds philanthropic investments that primarily impact communities where AVANGRID, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate. Since 2001, the Avangrid Foundation and its predecessors have invested more than $32 million in partnerships that focus on building sustainable, vital and healthy communities; preserving cultural and artistic heritage; advancing education; and improving people’s lives. The Avangrid Foundation is committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the United States. For more information, please visit www.avangridfoundation.org.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. AVANGRID is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About UI: The United Illuminating Company (UI) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1899, UI operates approximately 3,600 miles of electric distribution lines and 138 miles of transmission lines. It serves approximately 341,000 customers in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas of Connecticut. UI received the Edison Electric Institute’s Emergency Response Award in 2019 and 2021. For more information, visit www.uinet.com.