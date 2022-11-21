Great Day Improvements Continues Strategic Growth Initiatives with Acquisition of Your Home Improvement Company

Remarkable. Outstanding. Superior. They're just fancy ways to say great. We think great says it just right. Great is what we strive for every day. Great is how we want our employees, partners and customers to feel about working with us. Great is how we want everyone to feel about their home improvement. Because great is how they should feel about their homes every day.

MACEDONIA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Day Improvements, LLC, has added Minnesota-based Your Home Improvement Company, a full-service home improvement business, to its growing portfolio of direct-to-consumer home improvement brands, products and services. Currently one of the fastest- growing organizations in the home improvement industry, Great Day Improvements has experienced rapid expansion and pushed its geographic boundaries by acquiring like-minded companies in the window, door and general home remodeling space since 2018.

“Adding Your Home Improvement Company to our family of brands will strengthen our joint position in the market by building our presence in the northern United States and growing our work in the bathroom remodeling space,” said Michael Hoy, CEO of Great Day Improvements. “The entrepreneurial spirit, drive and hustle that Great Day was built on still thrives here today, fueling our relationship with compatible organizations from similar roots.”

By bringing Your Home Improvement Company into its renowned family of brands, Great Day Improvements is expanding its footprint to service more customers across the country, while also creating opportunities for employees to grow along with the company.

“Through their recent growth, Great Day Improvements has created something special,” said Steve Little, president of Your Home Improvement Company. “They’ve invested in the business and industry, as well as in their people. Your Home Improvement Company shares many of the same values and our compatible business model fits well within the long-term plans in terms of growing service offerings on a national scale. Individually, we’re accomplished, successful home improvement companies. Combined, we’re poised to become even stronger. We’re excited, inspired and honored to be a part of that.”

Hoy will lead the combined companies, and Little will continue to lead Your Home Improvement Company’s executive team. Ohio-based Great Day Improvements most recently acquired Universal Windows Direct and Champion Windows in December 2021. Its other high-profile brands include Patio Enclosures, Stanek Windows, Apex Energy Solutions and Hartshorn Custom Contracting.

Learn more at www.greatdayimprovements.com.

About Great Day Improvements, LLC

Headquartered in Macedonia, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, Great Day Improvements is a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer provider of premium home improvement products. Great Day’s family of brands include Patio Enclosures, Champion Windows, Universal Windows Direct, Apex Energy Solutions, Stanek Windows, Hartshorn Custom Contracting, and The Bath Authority. Great Day has an expanding workforce of over 2,300 employees across 77 metropolitan markets throughout the United States. The company has been ranked as the fourth largest home improvement company in the nation according to Qualified Remodeler’s Top 500 List, and is among Inc. Magazine’s fastest-growing private companies for a second consecutive year.

About Your Home Improvement Company

Founded in 2004, Your Home Improvement Company is headquartered in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and recognized as the largest full-service home improvement company in the northern United States. The brand’s comprehensive service offerings cover the full gamut of interior and exterior remodeling and improvement solutions, including replacement windows; entry, storm and patio doors; roofing, and bathroom remodeling. Committed to delivering a superior customer experience through each stage of the remodeling process, Your Home Improvement Company services are available to residents in various cities and towns across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Northern Nebraska, Northern Iowa, Western Wisconsin, Montana, Northern Wyoming, Northern Oregon and Southern Washington. To learn more, visit www.yourhomeimprovementco.com.