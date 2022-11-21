CUPE 410 and Greater Victoria Public Library Reach Tentative Agreement

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Library workers in British Columbia’s capital region, represented by CUPE Local 410, have reached a tentative agreement with the Greater Victoria Public Library. The new agreement, once ratified, will be retroactive to January 1, 2022 and continue to the end of 2024.

“Library workers provide a diverse array of vital services, supporting kids, seniors, families and our most vulnerable from twelve community branches across Greater Victoria,” said CUPE 410 President Fatima Ferreira. “This new agreement will help address worker affordability challenges, and will result in improved services for residents.”

Ratification is required by both parties for the new agreement to be finalized, and vote has been scheduled by the Union for Thursday, November 24.

CUPE Local 410 represents more than 200 members working in the communities of Colwood, Esquimalt, Highlands, Metchosin, Oak Bay, Saanich, Central Saanich, Victoria, View Royal and on the Scia’new, Songhees, Tsartlip, Tsawout and Esquimalt reserve lands.

cope491