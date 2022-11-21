WILLIAMS SONOMA LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATION WITH DESIGNER BILLY REID

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, a new collaboration with four-time CFDA award-winning fashion designer, Billy Reid. Known for making built-to-last clothing that celebrates craftsmanship, the Alabama-based luxury designer partnered with Williams Sonoma to create a stylish collection of bar tools, glassware, cocktail napkins, linens, an oyster knife and an apron. Each piece in the new Billy Reid for Williams Sonoma collection, encompasses the same attention to detail, passion for materials and spirit of Southern hospitality that have become synonymous with the Billy Reid brand.

“We love collaborating with designers that bring a unique point of view to our assortment,” said Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido. “Billy Reid’s passion for details and the quality of the construction of his clothing designs are truly reflected in the incredible products he has created for Williams Sonoma.”

“With this capsule we wanted to meld Williams Sonoma’s expertise in bar tools with the Billy Reid aesthetic to create a compelling collection that I hope people will want to welcome into their homes,” says Reid. “Our shops are built around a residential philosophy which includes entertaining and hospitality, and Williams Sonoma does that better than just about anyone.”

Customers shopping the Billy Reid Collection for Williams Sonoma will find items that portray Reid’s signature “lived-in luxury” look, inclusive of thumbprints featured on glassware and pops of copper, wood, and leather throughout the collection. Classic style and modern aesthetics distinguish the handcrafted and mouth-blown glassware and the bar tools feature smart solutions to help craft cocktails. A durable denim apron and stylish cotton twill napkins round out the assortment designed to appease anyone from the seasoned mixologist to the home cocktail connoisseur.

The Billy Reid Collection for Williams Sonoma includes:

Billy Reid Highball - Set of 4, $75.95

Billy Reid Coupe - Set of 4, $75.95

Billy Reid Double Old Fashion - Set of 4, $67.95

Billy Reid Cocktail Mixing Glass - $34.95

Billy Reid Cocktail Napkins -Set of 6, $39.95

Billy Reid Denim Apron - $59.95

Billy Reid Towels - Set of 2, $39.95

Billy Reid Cocktail Shaker and Strainer Set -$96.95

Billy Reid Cocktail Shaker Set - $79.95

Billy Reid Bar Knife - $29.95

Billy Reid Bar Spoon - $16.95

Billy Reid Flask - $29.95

Billy Reid Ice Tongs - $16.95

Billy Reid Jigger - $34.95

Billy Reid Julep Strainer - $16.95

Billy Reid Muddler - $24.95

Billy Reid Oyster Knife - $29.95

Billy Reid Matchbox - $16.95

Billy Reid Waiters Corkscrew - $14.95

For more information on the collection, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/billyreid and https://www.billyreid.com/blogs/the-studio/home-for-the-holidays.

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

ABOUT BILLY REID

Billy Reid is a modern Southern design studio based in Florence, AL. The brand’s collection includes clothing for men and women. Founder and designer Billy Reid draws inspiration from the South and his childhood growing up in Amite, Louisiana, where he worked as a young man in his mother’s clothing boutique. Reid is the recipient of four CFDA Awards, making him only one of four designers to have achieved this honor. Reid operates 15 freestanding stores in the U.S. The first Billy Reid shops opened in Dallas, Houston and Florence, where the store was in an old home with Reid’s design studio upstairs, highlighting Billy’s value for Southern hospitality. Reid has collaborated with brands including Levi's, J. Crew, Coach, Neiman Marcus, and K-Swiss. In 2009, Reid created Shindig, a gathering of friends from the worlds of music, food, fashion and art for a summer weekend in Florence, Alabama. For further information, visit BillyReid.com.

WSM-PR