Magazine Law Group Hosts Magical Mixer Holiday Party to Kick Off the Season of Giving

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magazine Law Group has officially announced a series of philanthropic events and activities to kick off the holiday season, one of which is a ‘Magical Mixer’ event on December 8th to celebrate the opening of Magazine’s new Palm Harbor location as well as announcing new hire Benjamin Light.

On December 10th, Magazine Law Group founder Jim Magazine will host a party to herald the Season of Giving.

During the event, Jim Magazine will be working with the popular big box chain store Target to open one store location for a special shopping spree for children and teens at the Joshua House to come to Target and shop for holiday gifts with Jim.

Having launched this annual event for the first time in 2003, this event will carry on a now 19-year-and-counting tradition for Jim Magazine. In almost two decades of hosting the event, Jim has donated over $250,000 to brighten the smiles and enrich the lives of needy children and teens during the holidays.

And Jim didn't forget about Thanksgiving! In addition to the Magical Mixer, Jim Magazine and Magazine Law Group sponsored Turkey Giveaway, Inc., a nonprofit coalition organized by the lawyers, staff, and families at the former Farmer Jaffe Weissing et al. firm. This year’s mission? To beat last year’s milestone of 2,400 people fed on Thanksgiving Day. How? Magazine Law Group and other civic-minded organizations and philanthropists funded the purchase of 850 turkeys to be hand-delivered to 3,000 hungry people on Thanksgiving.

This year's Turkey Giveaway, Inc. event took place on Saturday, November 19th, at 12:00 p.m. and was organized at:

Golden Acres Community Center

1050 NW 18th Dr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

About Magazine Law Group: With an ever-expanding team of knowledgeable attorneys specializing in a wide range of legal fields, Magazine Law Group can offer its unique approach to client representation in multiple legal areas. Bringing more than 50 years of combined experience to the Tampa Bay Area, Magazine Law Group specializes in personal injury, wrongful death, accidents caused by others’ negligence, property damage, and accidents, injuries, and deaths caused by defective or harmful products. Magazine Law Group was founded by Jim Magazine, an award-winning attorney with accolades like a Lifetime Achievement selection to America’s Top 100 Attorneys. He's also a 2021 recipient of the Best Lawyers in America award for his work in Personal Injury Litigation.