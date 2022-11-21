BetaNXT Partners with Envision Financial Systems for Mutual Fund Investor Subaccounting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetaNXT, the next wave in wealth management technology and outsourcing solutions, has partnered with Envision Financial Systems, a leading provider of real-time investor recordkeeping solutions, to deliver an integrated brokerage and mutual fund subaccounting solution. Under the terms of the agreement, BetaNXT will offer Envision’s brokerage platform and mutual fund capabilities to customers under a single relationship and support structure.

“In listening to our customers’ feedback, we knew there were improvements we could make to our mutual fund accounting capabilities to deliver a better experience. The agreement with Envision enables us to deliver a full turnkey solution and better meet customers’ needs,” said Tim Rutka, President of BETA. “We teamed up with Envision because they offer a real-time, easy-to-update solution that provides the complexity and flexibility our customers require in this dynamic market environment.”

BetaNXT’s partnership with Envision arose out of customers’ requests to implement third-party mutual fund subaccounting in a unique way that could not be satisfied with the alternative systems available. Envision was able to meet the need for a hybrid service model within previously established timelines. The BetaNXT-Envision partnership launched with AssetMark and has since been made available to other BetaNXT clients.

“The innovation delivered by the union of BetaNXT-Envision enables us to not only scale our business, but also deliver cutting-edge solutions and meaningful results to our financial advisor clients,” said Gaurav Auditya, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at AssetMark.

“We are honored to team with the leading brokerage platform to create a unique and highly efficient solution for their customers,” said Brian Jones, Executive Vice President of Envision. “We look forward to deepening our partnership with BetaNXT to provide fulsome customer solutions, and to help more brokerage firms and mutual fund companies streamline their subaccounting technology and services.”

About BetaNXT

BetaNXT is the next wave in wealth management technology and outsourcing solutions. Combining industry expertise with the power of our proven BETA, Maxit, and Digital Investor businesses, we are focused on solving our customers most demanding integration challenges with flexible, efficient, connected solutions that anticipate their changing needs. Our comprehensive approach reduces enterprise cost, streamlines operations processes, increases advisor productivity, and enhances the investor experience. Together with BetaNXT, wealth management firms are transforming their platforms into differentiating assets that enable enterprise scale and stimulate commercial growth. For more information visit www.betanxt.com.

About Envision Financial Systems, Inc.

Envision is the leading real-time investor accounting platform provider, helping its clients identify and solve problems with innovative and flexible solutions. For more than 25 years, asset managers, administrators, 529 program managers, and brokers have relied on Envision’s solutions to automate processing and optimize efficiency. Broker-dealers, insurance companies and other intermediaries use Envision’s sub-accounting systems to meet compliance, advisor, back-office and investor needs. In total, Envision supports more than $4.2 trillion of investor assets. Founded in 1994, Envision is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif. and also serves clients from offices in Denver, Colo., Owings Mills, Md., and Bangalore, India. Learn more at www.enfs.com.