Gambling.com Group Ready for Launch of Online Sports Betting in Maryland with BetMaryland.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced it has been issued a Vendor Registration Certification by the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission to provide marketing services to licensed online sports betting operators in the state of Maryland as soon as the legal online sports betting market launches on Wednesday, November 23.

In anticipation of the launch of legal online sports betting in Maryland, the Group launched BetMaryland.com in February 2022 to help sports bettors find trusted, comprehensive, and up-to-date information on sports betting in the state. Since that time, the Group’s industry-leading coverage of the emerging Maryland sports betting marketplace and odds pieces on the Old Line State’s sports teams has made BetMaryland.com a top resource for prospective sports bettors in the state. In September, BetMaryland.com reported through a survey that nearly one-in-four Maryland adults (24%) are “likely” or “somewhat likely” to place legal sports bets once the market launches in the state. Additionally, more than two-in-five Maryland sports bettors (44%) expect to bet on sports “at least weekly.”

Maryland – with a population of over 6 million adults – becomes the fifth state or province to launch legal online sports betting or casino in North America in 2022, after the New York and Louisiana sports betting markets went live in January, the Canadian province of Ontario regulated online sports betting and online casino games in April and the Kansas sports betting market launched in September. The Group stands ready to help licensed online gambling operators in Maryland acquire players with its national and international websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com and BonusFinder.com.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “The expected launch of the legal online sports betting market in Maryland adds to the tremendous amount of positive momentum for the North American online gaming industry in 2022. Maryland is taking the right approach by keeping the barriers to entry low and allowing a variety of operators to enter the market. We believe that this will foster competition and ultimately benefit consumers as the operators with the best products rise to the top. Gambling.com Group is well positioned to help operators and customers succeed in this next wave of regulated legal online sports betting in the United States.”

“Maryland allowing sportsbooks to take legal sports bets just in time for Thanksgiving is a huge success for sports bettors in the state,” said Caroline Smart, Vice President at Gambling.com Group. “This is an exciting moment for sports bettors to finally place safe and responsible wagers with legal sportsbooks, after years of discussion and negotiation, and the robust offerings in the Maryland market will ensure there are plenty of choices and opportunities for customers. Gambling.com Group is prepared to help bettors navigate their new world of options.”

