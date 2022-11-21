Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Licenses Epistemic AI Research Intelligence Platform

WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epistemic AI (EAI) is pleased to announce that the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) has licensed its Research Intelligence platform. With support from the Boomer Esiason Foundation (BEF), the EAI platform will help researchers at CSHL to rapidly access documents and data that provide insight into the underlying relationships among diseases, their diagnosis, treatments, and biological functions. The BEF venture philanthropy model was an instrumental component to bring this enhanced capability to CSHL.

Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, CSHL employs nearly 600 scientists, students and technicians, who will immediately benefit from access to the EAI platform. CSHL also regularly welcomes thousands of visiting scientists from around the world to their Meeting & Courses Programs, many of whom were recently introduced to the EAI platform with considerable success.

As a leading international research institution, with multidisciplinary labs that contribute widely to scientific breakthroughs, CSHL will use the EAI platform to help accelerate research by reducing the time it takes to access multiple sources of information and data, enabling the effortless exploration of biomedical knowledge.

The current partnership between BEF and Epistemic AI began in 2020 and is an on-going effort to improve access to information using AI. The partnership enables EAI to collaborate with foundations, companies, and hospitals to foster a consortium of knowledge discovery that will help advance and expedite CF-related discoveries.

Stefano Pacifico, CEO, and co-founder of Epistemic AI, commented that “working with BEF has been an amazing experience. We expect that our partnership with the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory will prove to be enormously beneficial to cystic fibrosis research, while simultaneously providing CSHL researchers with actionable insights in cancer, genomics and neuroscience.”

About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,000 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. The Meetings & Courses Program hosts more than 12,000 scientists from around the world each year on its campuses in Long Island and in Suzhou, China. The Laboratory’s education arm also includes an academic publishing house, a graduate school and programs for middle, high school, and undergraduate students and teachers.

About the Boomer Esiason Foundation

In 1993, Gunnar Esiason – son of former NFL MVP quarterback Boomer Esiason – was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Boomer and his wife Cheryl founded the Boomer Esiason Foundation to raise funds and awareness for the cystic fibrosis community. The Foundation has raised over $150 million to date. To learn more, visit esiason.org.

About Epistemic AI

Epistemic AI was founded in 2018 to provide efficient and easily accessible AI solutions for the life sciences. The state-of-the-art AI platform eliminates common technology barriers in research and enables rapid knowledge discovery. The Epistemic AI platform effectively unlocks silos of information that can potentially deliver better cures. Epistemic AI works with academia, foundations, and biopharma companies to help advance their efforts in R&D, drug discovery, clinical trials, and commercialization. To learn more, visit epistemic.ai.