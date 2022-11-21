Concacaf partners with Wave Sports + Entertainment to bring Concacaf football to TikTok

Concacaf is teaming up with Wave Sports + Entertainment (WSE), the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation, with an innovative partnership that will see WSE launch and help manage Concacaf’s presence on TikTok. WSE will produce a full slate of original programming for Concacaf that celebrates the four regional men’s national teams and their fans as they compete in Qatar. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MIAMI & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of the Concacaf men’s national teams beginning their FIFA World Cup 2022 journeys this week, Concacaf, the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football, is officially launching on TikTok to promote the four competing teams, Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico and the United States, their fans and football across the entire region.

Concacaf’s TikTok will provide content for a new generation of fans in a region that is known for its unrivalled passion for the beautiful game. It will aim to reflect the diversity of Concacaf’s 41-member football associations and will serve as a hub for football fans, covering the latest football news and updates, offering fans interactive gamified challenges, and highlighting the amazing football culture and fandom in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Concacaf is teaming up with Wave Sports + Entertainment (WSE), the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation, with an innovative partnership that will see WSE launch and help manage Concacaf’s presence on TikTok throughout the FIFA World Cup 2022. WSE will produce a full slate of original programming for Concacaf that celebrates the four regional men’s national teams and their fans as they compete in Qatar. The content produced by WSE for Concacaf will be hosted by WSE’s flagship global football brand FTBL.

Concacaf is committed to putting football and fans first. The launch on TikTok is part of an evolving content strategy which reflects the organization’s desire to authentically connect with a wider audience of fans across the entire region and the world.

“Launching a TikTok channel is something we are very excited about and was a no-brainer for Concacaf. Every day we are working to identify opportunities to authentically connect with football aficionados across our region and the world. New generations are inheriting a love for football, and we are committed to offering unique, interactive, and engaging content to foster that interest and passion for years to come. I am biased but I also think our fans will add some extra flavor to TikTok challenges and will love engaging with our content,” said Heidi Pellerano, Chief Commercial Officer, Concacaf.

“As the leading builder of engaged sports communities on social, we're excited to partner with Concacaf to drive fandom for the sport of football in the region and beyond," said Daniel Maas, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Wave Sports + Entertainment. "This multifaceted partnership not only includes bringing Concacaf onto TikTok for the first time but combines our storytelling and original programming capabilities to bring fans an immersive experience around the upcoming World Cup."

The WSE produced series for Concacaf during the FIFA World Cup 2022 will showcase fans around the region experiencing their country’s matches locally without traveling to Qatar. FTBL hosts Cecil Jee Thomas (Jamaica) and Pat Coyles (Canada) will bring their unique sense of humor and deep knowledge of the game as they immerse themselves in the region. The duo will stop at top fan zones and football destinations to spotlight the best of Concacaf football culture during the biggest matches of each Concacaf team, including USA's first group stage match from New York; Canada's historic return to the men’s FIFA World Cup from Toronto; USA vs. England from Dallas; Mexico's decisive matchup vs. Argentina from Mexico City; and, Costa Rica vs. Germany from San Jose, Costa Rica. All the knock-out stages will be covered as Concacaf nations advance in the tournament.

Finally, WSE brings its expertise in cultivating communities of avid fans to Concacaf’s first-ever creator community. The program provides an opportunity to highlight influential and recognizable creators, athletes, and fans from all 41 of Concacaf’s Member Associations. Fresh voices in football will provide a local POV of the fans including Maria Papadakis (Canada), Claudia Pagan (USA), Jen Munoz (Mexico), and Rodolfo Masis (Costa Rica).

About Concacaf

The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, servicing 41 Member Associations, from Canada in the north to Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana in the south. Concacaf means football first. Our members are united by a shared vision: Love For Our Game, as well as a unique mission, to develop, promote and manage football throughout the region with integrity, transparency, and passion in order to inspire participation in the game.

About Wave Sports + Entertainment

Wave Sports + Entertainment is the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation, reaching more than 117 million highly engaged followers globally. Our brand portfolio includes BUCKETS, JUKES, FTBL, HAYMAKERS, GYM HEROES, DEUCE LOVE, as well as the No. 1 sports podcast “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,” a JUKES original production presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. Our award-winning, original programming is led by some of the most popular voices in sports media who dish out the highlights, memes, takes, commentary, analysis, culture, and stories on the players and movements that are shaping the world of sports. We hold one of the largest and most diverse digital libraries of sports IP in the world thanks to our partnerships with over 115 leading sports leagues who trust us with their content and to help them cultivate new audiences. Our commitment to innovation in sports storytelling has made us a leading sports publisher to Snap, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. To see our media brands in action, please go to www.wave.tv. *Wave Sports + Entertainment is incorporated as Bullpen Sports Network, Inc.