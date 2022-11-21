TCW Joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TCW, a global independent asset management firm, has today announced that it has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), a global collaboration between financial institutions to develop a common framework to improve the reporting of financed emissions. As part of the partnership, the firm will provide its markets expertise to support the development of a uniform methodology for measuring and disclosing greenhouse gas emissions related to financing activities.

“As the interest in and importance of ESG investing continues to evolve, TCW has continued to deepen our efforts to credibly integrate, analyze, and report on ESG factors in a manner that is consistent and appropriate with our diversified investment strategies,” said Jamie Franco, TCW’s Head of Fixed Income ESG. “Through this new partnership, we will continue to strengthen our global GHG accounting and reporting capacity.”

PCAF is the only-industry led initiative that enables institutions to assess and disclose their carbon emissions. As a member, TCW has committed to disclosing financed emissions for selected portfolios within its investments according to PCAF’s standards within the next three years. In addition to PCAF, TCW proudly supports other environmental-related partnerships, including the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the UN-Supported Principles on Responsible Investing (PRI).

“We hope that by joining PCAF, we’re able to better measure our own carbon footprint while working with other asset managers to do the same, particularly for asset classes, such as securitized credit, not currently covered by the PCAF standard,” said Harun Dogo, TCW Head of ESG Research. “It’s important that we continue to work with our peers to develop explicit methodologies for measuring financed emissions.”

PCAF is a global partnership of more than 300 financial institutions across five continents that are actively working together to develop and implement a uniform approach to assess and disclose greenhouse gas emissions financed by loans and investments. The partnership was launched in Europe in 2015 and globally in 2019.

About The TCW Group

TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of products across fixed income, equities, emerging markets and alternative investments. With half a century of investment experience, TCW today manages approximately $205 billion in client assets. Through the MetWest Funds and TCW Funds families, TCW manages one of the largest mutual fund complexes in the U.S. TCW’s clients include many of the world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.