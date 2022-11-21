Nintendo News: Ring in the Holidays With Special Offers on Digital Nintendo Switch Games During the Cyber Deals Sale

Treat yourself (or your loved ones) to savings on a huge selection of digital games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems from now until Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. (Graphic: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--()--Nintendo’s Cyber Deals sale is back! Treat yourself (or your loved ones) to savings on a huge selection of digital games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. From now until Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT, find great deals on select digital games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition, Cult of the Lamb, ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION and dozens of others – great games to enjoy this holiday season.

Digital purchases can earn My Nintendo members My Nintendo Gold Points* – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). If you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can even earn double points during the sale.** Then, you can redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC***, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more.

For the full listing of games on sale, shop online at Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system.

The games featured in this year’s Cyber Deals promotion include:

Game

Discount

ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION

50%

ASTRAL CHAIN

30%

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism

30%

BRAVELY DEFAULT II

30%

Capcom Fighting Collection

25%

Castlevania Advance Collection

40%

Cult of the Lamb

20%

Dark Souls: Remastered

50%

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise

50%

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

40%

Disney Dreamlight Valley

15%

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition

25%

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET

50%

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition

50%

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

30%

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Expansion Pass

30%

Fire Emblem: Three Houses + Expansion Pass Bundle

30%

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

50%

Kirby Star Allies

30%

LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition

40%

Luigi’s Mansion 3

30%

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Multiplayer Pack

30%

Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set

30%

Mario Tennis Aces

30%

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition

22%

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order

30%

MONOPOLY Madness

67%

NBA 2K23

55%

Neon White

20%

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

30%

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’S EDITION

67%

No More Heroes 3

50%

Rabbids: Party of Legends

50%

Return to Monkey Island

10%

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

50%

SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy

40%

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

50%

Sonic Origins

50%

Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe

50%

STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

25%

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

30%

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

30%

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

50%

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

35%

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

30%

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

50%

For more information about everything Nintendo has to offer this holiday season, visit https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/deals/.

* Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

** Offer valid 11/1/22 – 1/31/23, Paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required by Jan. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT to be eligible for promotional My Nintendo Gold Points. Promotional My Nintendo Gold Points will be distributed in February 2023.

*** Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.

Contacts

Eddie Garcia
Golin
213-335-5536
egarcia@golin.com

Thierry Nguyen
Golin
213-335-5522
tnguyen@golin.com

