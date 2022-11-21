Nintendo News: Ring in the Holidays With Special Offers on Digital Nintendo Switch Games During the Cyber Deals Sale

Treat yourself (or your loved ones) to savings on a huge selection of digital games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems from now until Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. (Graphic: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nintendo’s Cyber Deals sale is back! Treat yourself (or your loved ones) to savings on a huge selection of digital games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. From now until Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT, find great deals on select digital games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition, Cult of the Lamb, ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION and dozens of others – great games to enjoy this holiday season.

Digital purchases can earn My Nintendo members My Nintendo Gold Points* – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). If you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can even earn double points during the sale.** Then, you can redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC***, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more.

For the full listing of games on sale, shop online at Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system.

The games featured in this year’s Cyber Deals promotion include:

For more information about everything Nintendo has to offer this holiday season, visit https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/deals/.

* Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

** Offer valid 11/1/22 – 1/31/23, Paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required by Jan. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT to be eligible for promotional My Nintendo Gold Points. Promotional My Nintendo Gold Points will be distributed in February 2023.

*** Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.

