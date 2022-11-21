Affinity Federal Credit Union Continues its Sponsorship of Rutgers Athletics

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Federal Credit Union (Affinity), the largest credit union headquartered in New Jersey, is pleased to continue their sponsorship of Rutgers Athletics. With this ongoing partnership, Affinity continues its mission of serving its members and their surrounding communities.

Affinity Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). With over 20 branches in the tri-state area, Affinity hopes that through this partnership they will be able to benefit their existing members in New Brunswick and in northern New Jersey as well as introduce new community members to Affinity.

“It is an honor to be able to work with Rutgers Athletics. We are always excited to get into the community to help our neighbors achieve their financial goals,” said Jacqui Kearns, Chief Brand and Strategy Officer of Affinity Federal Credit Union. “We also see Rutgers Athletics and Affinity’s collaboration as a way to bring the excitement and camaraderie of the RU programs to our existing Affinity members.”

The community has always been a focus of Affinity and is one of the pillars of its member-centric philosophy, rooted in a commitment to advancing members’ overall financial well-being. Students and fans of Rutgers Athletics will be able to find Affinity booths for on-site activations during specific games. Promoting financial well-being at every stage of life, Affinity team members will be on-site helping students understand their own personal path to financial success. In addition to these on-site activations, Affinity will also be giving away game tickets as prizes. Affinity looks forward to meeting the students and staff during the season tip-off, Garden State Classic, and Big Ten play.

About Affinity Federal Credit Union

Affinity Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution, member-owned and community-focused, with a mission to nurture your financial wellbeing. With more than 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size1. The Affinity difference is about people helping people on a deeper level and understanding what YOU need to make your unique dreams a reality. For more information, please visit www.affinityfcu.com.

1 Source: NCUA.gov. Using the “Credit Union and Corporate Call Report Data” found here: https://www.ncua.gov/analysis/credit-union-corporate-call-report-data