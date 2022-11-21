ConsenSys and Celo Announce a Multi-Faceted Partnership to Drive Real-World Adoption and Use Cases

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConsenSys, a market-leading blockchain technology company, today announced it has partnered with Celo, the carbon-negative, EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain built for real-world use cases, to drive mainstream adoption of Web3.

ConsenSys taps the 1,000+ mission-driven projects aiming to create the conditions of prosperity for all by integrating its battle-tested Infura infrastructure with the Celo network. Celo also joins ConsenSys’ Ethereum Scalability Partners with planned MetaMask compatibility and ConsenSys’ newly-announced Ethereum Climate Platform, whose mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world Web3 projects to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact.

“Celo’s mission is well-aligned with ConsenSys in promoting access to Web3 for everyone,” says Sharon Byrne Cotter, Product and Program Manager at Infura. “We look forward to this long-term partnership with Celo’s expanding ecosystem and integrating with its permissionless, carbon-negative blockchain built for real-world benefits. Celo is an important bridge between our industry and the real world, building trust during these challenging times.”

Starting today, developers can build on Celo with Infura, benefitting from the infrastructure’s reliability, integrity, speed, and scalability. The Infura integration offers convenience and extensive multichain support, with trusted and complementary tooling that seamlessly communicates with the Celo blockchain for rapid deployment and scaling; developers can deploy Ethereum-based dapps with Truffle, use Diligence’s security and smart contract audit service, or transact between Celo and other DeFi platforms and dapps with MetaMask.

“Celo and ConsenSys share a long view of Web3 and its powerful potential to create real-world impact,” says Xochitl Cazador, the Celo Foundation’s Head of Ecosystem Growth. “We each support the democratization of wealth and technology. The Celo Foundation and the broader Celo community welcome ConsenSys to our ecosystem, which is building for real-world use cases.”

Infura users will access Celo’s carbon-negative, permissionless, mobile-first blockchain, which offers a wide variety of benefits, including:

Multiple gas currency support: Celo offers native support for paying transaction fees with ERC-20 tokens, including Mento stable assets like cUSD, cEUR, and cREAL.

Celo offers native support for paying transaction fees with ERC-20 tokens, including Mento stable assets like cUSD, cEUR, and cREAL. Phone number public key infrastructure: Allows for the mapping of phone numbers to addresses, so users can onboard frictionlessly to the Celo ecosystem with just their mobile phone numbers, tapping into more than 6 billion smartphone users.

Allows for the mapping of phone numbers to addresses, so users can onboard frictionlessly to the Celo ecosystem with just their mobile phone numbers, tapping into more than 6 billion smartphone users. Celo’s Plumo light client: Leverages zk-SNARK technology, ensuring end-users have no need for significant computing power or bandwidth to sync with the chain, increasing decentralization and censorship resistance.

Leverages zk-SNARK technology, ensuring end-users have no need for significant computing power or bandwidth to sync with the chain, increasing decentralization and censorship resistance. Celo is not just carbon-neutral, it’s carbon-negative : The first fast, scalable proof-of-stake consensus to automatically purchase daily CO2 offsets using block rewards going back as far as 2020.

: The first fast, scalable proof-of-stake consensus to automatically purchase daily CO2 offsets using block rewards going back as far as 2020. FiatConnect: Providing easy on- and off-ramps using the FiatConnect open API standard.

Providing easy on- and off-ramps using the FiatConnect open API standard. Web3 for good: An inclusive mission enables builders to build for the real world and uses proceeds to enable the creation of more social good.

This partnership is also marked by Celo joining ConsenSys’ Ethereum Scalability Partners program and the newly announced Ethereum Climate Platform at COP27, joining other key partners such as Allinfra, Aave, Climate Collective, Gitcoin, Microsoft, and Gold Standard to accelerate climate finance at scale.

About Celo

Celo is a carbon-negative, permissionless, layer-1 protocol with a rich ecosystem of global partners building innovative Web3 applications within the DeFi, ReFi, and NFT sectors on Celo. Accessible to anyone with a mobile phone, the Celo ecosystem consists of a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain technology stack (the Celo Protocol), the CELO native token, and several Mento stable assets (cUSD, cEUR, cREAL) that enable anyone to use digital assets like currency. Launched on Earth Day in 2020, the open-source Celo mainnet supports 1,000+ projects created by developers and artists located around the world.

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys is a leading Ethereum and decentralized protocols software company. We enable developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, MetaMask Institutional, Truffle, Diligence, and our NFT platform, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On this trusted, open-source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow. To explore our products and solutions, visit https://consensys.net/.