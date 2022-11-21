Rancher Government Solutions and The Linux Foundation Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation with World Class Cloud Native Training and Certification Programs

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the leading provider of Kubernetes solutions to the U.S. Government, Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) announced today a strategic partnership with the world’s leading open source technology consortium, the Linux Foundation. Together they will deliver the entire portfolio of e-Learning classes that the Linux Foundation offers as part of select RGS support subscriptions.

“Cloud Native technology like Kubernetes require new skills. We are committed to enabling our customers to build those skills as part of their application modernization journey," said Ben Zifrony, RVP Channels and Alliances at RGS. “As the use of open source software continues to grow in the federal government, RGS is leading with continuous innovation and enhanced security.”

The open source paradigm is designed to accelerate innovation by making software original code freely available, to be modified and improved to the benefit of the entire community of users. Its impact only continues to grow, democratizing technology today and driving the innovation of tomorrow.

“We are proud to announce our new partnership with RGS,” said Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and General Manager of Training & Certification at the Linux Foundation. “Partnering with RGS to support the U. S. Government in their adoption of open source through secure tools and training is critically important.”

The use of proprietary, monolithic architectures can lead to vendor lock in and limit innovation, agility and the use of cloud native technologies. The U.S. Government’s drive to modernize the way it builds, secures, and deploys applications has led to the rapid growth and popularity of containerized applications that are orchestrated with Kubernetes.

About Rancher Government Solutions

Rancher Government Solutions is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and military as it relates to application modernization, containers, and Kubernetes.

Rancher is a complete open source software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale, while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

RGS supports all Rancher products with U.S. based American citizens with the highest security clearances, supporting programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies.

To learn more, visit: www.ranchergovernment.com

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 2,950 members. The Linux Foundation is the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data.

Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world’s infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, Hyperledger, RISC-V, and more. The Linux Foundation’s methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration.

To learn more, visit: www.linuxfoundation.org