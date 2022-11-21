Placer Solutions Joins AXA XL Construction Ecosystem as Preferred Partner

SAN FRANCISCO & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Placer Solutions, a consulting firm focused on driving change and accelerating technology adoption in construction, today announced a new partnership with AXA XL Insurance, a leading provider of global commercial insurance. Under the terms of the agreement, Placer Solutions will join the AXA XL Construction Ecosystem as a preferred partner in a network of products and services focused on advancing technology adoption, leveraging data to solve customers’ problems, enhancing risk management and supporting business goals.

The construction industry is at a crossroads when it comes to emerging technology and new ways of doing work. Historically, the industry has been slow to adopt new tools and technologies and has experienced stagnant productivity as a result. With more agile ways of addressing operational demands using emerging technologies, modern construction firms could achieve productivity gains up to 40 percent, similar to peer industries. Placer Solutions is addressing this challenge by taking a field-first approach that shines a light on field and project organizational networks in construction companies, which improves strategic planning and the tactical implementation of technology solutions.

“Placer Solutions has a deep understanding of the construction ecosystem, specifically how the industry’s field-based and project-based nature can make enterprise-wide programs difficult in practice,” said Rose Hall, Senior Vice President, Head of Innovation, Americas at AXA XL. “The greatest technologies in the world are most effective if embraced by the culture of the industry they serve. By partnering with a company like Placer Solutions, we enable our customers to focus on the human element that drives technology adoption, which will result in them having a more robust technology adoption roadmap.”

Placer Solutions has been selected to help support the Construction Ecosystem as an AXA XL-endorsed consulting firm who will work with their construction customers on technology change management. As part of the Construction Ecosystem, Placer Solutions will offer a customized Field Assessment to AXA XL customers, which leverages a proprietary network analysis approach to highlight and profile key groups of individuals in a construction firm’s operations. Previous clients of Placer Solutions have included Top Engineering News-Record (ENR) contractors who have used results from the assessment to improve strategic technology planning and inform product selection.

“AXA XL’s leadership in bringing together construction’s fragmented value chain to solve big problems is exactly what the moment demands,” said Nate Fuller, Founder of Placer Solutions. “We look forward to working with AXA XL’s customers. brokers and other business partners in our shared journey to modernize the industry and deploy new solutions that can address the needs of our industry’s workforce in meaningful ways.”

Placer Solutions will be included as part of AXA XL’s Referral Program. Member companies receive Preferred Terms and Discounts on Placer Solutions’ services.

About AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

About Placer Solutions

Experience shows that successful change initiatives require up to 10 percent of an organization’s involvement – in construction, that’s mostly field users and project stakeholders. Placer Solutions’ unique Field Assessment goes beyond usual suspects to surface the embedded leaders and networks of employees who make change initiatives successful in construction. They have one of the largest databases of construction field personas and a network of contractors, suppliers, owners, and technology start-ups to help in their client’s needs. To learn more, visit: https://www.placersolutions.io/.