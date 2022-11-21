BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture

BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions.

The JV is an outgrowth of a U.S. Small Business Administration-approved mentor-protégé agreement between BAE Systems and Purisolve, a historically under-utilized business zones (HUBZone) certified small business.

Promoveo will initially focus on competing to support the Department of Treasury, leveraging Purisolve’s 15 year history with the department, and BAE Systems’ expertise as a top government contractor. The Atlanta-based company will provide federal agencies an opportunity to meet their small business contracting goals for HUBZone contracts.

“Promoveo means to move forward,” said Al Whitmore, BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector president. “As the name suggests, with our experience as a leading systems integrator and Purisolve’s expertise in strategic IT support, this JV is poised to provide forward-thinking IT services to the federal government.”

Purisolve’s owner and President Wallace Jones added, “We are excited about working with BAE Systems and enjoying many years of shared success.”

