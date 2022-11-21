Ryan Financial Group Joins Commonwealth to Scale Its Business

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces the addition of Ryan Financial Group from Hibbing and White Bear Lake, Minnesota, to its network of financial advisors. Formerly with Lincoln Financial Group, chairman Jack Ryan, CLU®, ChFC®, CFP®, advisors John Ryan, III, CFP®, AWMA, AIF®, Greg Stalsberg, CFA®, CAIA®, Tony Wilson, AWMA, and Ryan Wahlund, JD, along with their support staff, bring with them nearly $750 million in client assets.

As an employee-owned, independent boutique financial advisory firm, Ryan Financial Group addresses the client’s individual needs in an underserved market segment that often gets a one-size-fits-all solution. Focusing on private wealth management and retirement plan consulting, the team’s knowledge and institutional-caliber experience allow them to join their significant expertise with a personalized feel that presents complex ideas in an understandable way to clients. This accessibility, along with their strong ties to the community, has allowed the firm to grow organically—almost all new clients are referrals from existing clients or centers of influence. To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.ryanfingroup.com/.

“This is a family-run business that has been around for more than 70 years,” said John Ryan. “We want to cement our legacy by providing solutions to families and businesses today and maintaining our commitment to the next generation of clients. But we won’t lose sight of who we are and where we came from—practicing ethically and in the best interest of the good people we serve.”

Ryan Financial Group is partnering with Commonwealth due to its abundance of resources and personalized, accessible support. Having a direct line to leadership and subject-matter experts fosters a culture it feels it can’t find anywhere else.

“The resources at our disposal blew us away,” said Stalsberg. “Commonwealth’s advanced planning, strategic retirement solutions, and investment research teams bring a new level of depth to what we can offer. Commonwealth shares our same values and vision and cares about our clients and us, not the bottom line. That’s a rare combination in this industry that will help us succeed as we evolve and grow our business.”

“We have the infrastructure and a deep bench of expertise that serve as an extension of their practice,” said Becca Hajjar, Commonwealth’s chief business development officer. “This will allow them to scale their business and evolve in the way they envision. We’re excited to help them reach the next level and look forward to partnering with them well into the future.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth Financial Network “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Nine Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with more than 2,000 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $272.9 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score among independent advisors in the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018‒2022 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies. Presented on July 6, 2022, for January to May 2022, it is based on responses from 3,039 advisors employed by or affiliated with the firms included in the study. Not indicative of the firm’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

*As of 12/31/2021