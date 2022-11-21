‘Tis the Season for Holiday Travel Stress and Disruptions

ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalShield, the world's largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services, revealed today that 85% of Americans feel stressed about upcoming travel. And with nearly half of Americans planning to travel for Thanksgiving, the new study revealed the tension around what will likely be the busiest travel season since 2019.

In anticipation of flight delays, cancellations, and all the challenges that go with holiday travel, 19% of respondents are feeling “extremely” stressed. This is understandable as those who traveled during the previous holiday season (N=735) experienced the following:

62% had a delayed flight

34% reported a flight cancellation

34% were on an overbooked flight

29% missed a connecting flight due to a delay

26% lost baggage

More than half (53%) were able to make it to their destination but arrived late

78% said it took as long as five hours to resolve the flight issue

Despite all the challenges they face, one-third of the survey respondents still do not know their legal rights from the airlines when they experience travel issues. Knowing your legal rights when traveling can make all the difference in terms of saving time and reducing stress. 38% said their stress level would improve if they had a dedicated advocate that could assist in case of flight disruptions.

LegalShield offers dedicated, affordable advocates who can provide legal assistance during travel. Once you experience a flight disruption, LegalShield shares four things to remember this holiday season:

Stay calm. It’s easy to be flustered or frustrated when experiencing a delayed or canceled flight. Keep up to date on information from the airline, as they should provide constant communication with travelers and provide alternative transportation options. Keep track of the details. Take screenshots of app/SMS communications, photos of boarding passes and other helpful information. Track airline policies so there is a record of the experience and record waiting time. Consider not accepting vouchers. Before accepting a voucher, understand the rules and ask questions. In some instances, accepting a voucher will disqualify the traveler from receiving monetary compensation for the disruption. Talk to a lawyer about your travel rights. A lawyer is a dedicated advocate to help a traveler understand travel laws and rights. Through LegalShield, a member can text or call in the mobile app.

“Although a fun and festive time of the year, the holidays can be very stressful for those coordinating travel arrangements. It’s a financial and time investment and oftentimes, there are flight challenges out of our control,” said Keri Norris, Chief Legal Officer at LegalShield. “LegalShield exists to help people navigate these issues and ensure they are legally equipped to handle anything.”

This LegalShield study was conducted on October 8, 2022. LegalShield surveyed 812 adults, 18 and older, who live in the United States. The sample was balanced by age and race, among other demographic variables, according to the U.S. Census.

About LegalShield

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal advice, counsel, protection, and representation, LegalShield is the world's largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services protecting individuals and businesses across North America. Founded in 1972, LegalShield, and its privacy management company, IDShield, has provided individuals, families, businesses, and employers with tools and services needed to affordably live a just and secure life. Through technology and innovation, LegalShield is disrupting the traditional legal system and transforming how and where people receive legal guidance and services, with access to thousands of qualified, trusted attorneys and law firms. To learn more about LegalShield and IDShield products and services, visit LegalShield.com and IDShield.com.