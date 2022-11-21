Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Announces National Distribution Agreement with Sassenach Spirits

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it is expanding its distribution agreement with Sassenach Spirits, the spirits import company founded by Scottish actor and philanthropist Sam Heughan and American entrepreneur Alex Norouzi.

Inspired by the Scottish Highlands, The Sassenach Spirit Of Home Edition is a collaboration between Master Blender Michael Henry and Sam Heughan. Carefully selected single malts create an ornately balanced blend with a unique, sweet finish.

“Whisky is personal to me,” said Sam Heughan. “It has been part of every moment in celebrating life, my heritage, and my culture. So, this wasn’t just a ‘business opportunity,’ it was the process of creating something very personal and unique that we could share with others. With our first release of The Sassenach, ‘The Spirit of Home’ Edition, we accomplished exactly that! The partnership with Southern Glazer’s is yet another endeavor to celebrate, and I can’t wait to work closely with them in bringing more of my home to consumers.”

Currently, the portfolio consists of The Sassenach Scotch Whisky: Spirit of Home Edition. Additionally, the company will launch a high premium Scottish Gin, scheduled to be released in 2023.

“This partnership is critical to the growth of our portfolio,” added Alex Norouzi. “The Southern Glazer’s team brings strong proficiency in both the on- and off-premise markets and we know that the momentum we’ve created so far will be enhanced by their team.”

Sassenach Spirits is part of the Southern Glazer’s Craft Collection Luxury Spirits Division portfolio. The Craft Collection team of industry specialists delivers a differentiated customer experience, with first-hand beverage operations expertise, collaboration, and a thoughtfully curated portfolio.

“We’re pleased to be working with such a professional team,” said Ray Lombard, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Craft Collection Luxury Spirits Division of Southern Glazer’s. “Sam personifies Scotland – his passion for Scotch and collaboration with Michael are truly bringing ‘Scotland in a bottle.’ Sam and Alex have built a formidable brand and we’re excited to be part of the next phase of growth. Our team is also looking forward to helping launch The Sassenach Scottish Gin and create a strong national footprint for the brand.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About Sassenach Spirits

Sassenach Spirits is a division of the Great Glen Company, which was founded by Scottish actor and philanthropist Sam Heughan and American entrepreneur Alex Norouzi. The brand produces premium spirits, which has presented limited release runs for the past two years – quickly selling out each batch and winning multiple prestigious industry awards and medals.