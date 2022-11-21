Great Valley Advisor Group Selects Pontera to Provide Tailored Retirement Solutions to Advisors

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Valley Private Advisor Group (GVA), a technology-driven, full-service Hybrid Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), today announced its partnership with financial technology company Pontera to enable advisors to manage and trade their clients’ retirement assets across all accounts, including held-away assets such as 401(k)s and 403(b)s. Advisors can affiliate with GVA by joining the RIA, utilizing its Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ), or via a hybrid model.

GVA’s recent acquisitions, U.S. Financial Advisors and Gaines Financial Group, build upon its growing advisor network that boasts 40 offices across the country with 135 advisors, collectively managing more than $6 billion in assets across its advisory and brokerage businesses.

“When we learned about Pontera and the impact its technology has on improving client outcomes, it was clear that a partnership was in the best interest of our advisors and clients,” said James Spinelli, COO at Great Valley Advisor Group. “GVA is constantly evaluating the latest technologies and resources to offer our network of advisors so they can deliver the highest level of service to their clients.”

The integration with Pontera reinforces the firm’s commitment to providing its advisors with top resources to improve the client experience. GVA’s advisors can leverage Pontera’s platform to securely manage, view, report, supervise and bill on 401(k), 403(b) and other held away accounts in a compliant manner. Pontera’s technology gives GVA’s advisors a more complete picture of a client’s financial situation, as well as the ability to own the execution of investment strategies, ensuring a more coordinated asset management strategy.

Studies show that professionally managed accounts generate three to four percent higher returns per year, net of fees, than investors’ self-managed accounts. This compounding effect can yield up to 75 percent more wealth over 20 years.

“Our mission at Pontera is to help Americans reach their retirement goals. The best way to do that is by empowering financial advisors to help them,” said Peter Nolan, Vice President, Enterprise Development at Pontera. "Now, in the midst of market volatility, mass layoffs, and macroeconomic uncertainty, Americans need financial advice more than ever. Partnering with industry leading wealth management firms like GVA allows us to facilitate the delivery of this advice to the thousands of client households they serve."

