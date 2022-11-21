KRISPY KREME® Brings Magic and Joy of Christmas to Life with ‘Santa’s Bake Shop’ Collection

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krispy Kreme is sprinkling more Christmas joy on holiday gatherings by introducing “Santa’s Bake Shop” Collection – favorite festive flavors and three new doughnuts inspired by Santa himself and Mrs. Claus’ recipe book, including sugar cookies, gingerbread and red velvet cake.

To complete the new holiday collection, Krispy Kreme is returning its popular Santa Belly and Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles doughnuts. Also returning, on Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme fans can get an extra dose of Christmas joy during the brand’s annual “Day of the Dozens” celebration – an Original Glazed® dozen for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen.​ Krispy Kreme is also treating fans to a sweet deal on Cyber Monday, Nov. 28: buy any dozen online, get an Original Glazed dozen for $2.

“We’re bringing the fun, flavors and joy of the Christmas season to life by turning Krispy Kreme shops into Santa’s Bake Shop,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We hope our fans pick up these delicious, fresh treats to share with family and friends at holiday gatherings.”

Krispy Kreme’s new Santa’s Bake Shop collection is available at participating shops beginning Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, in a limited-edition Christmas-themed box or the doughnuts can be purchased individually:

NEW Sugar Cookie Doughnut​: An Original Glazed doughnut iced with sugar cookie icing and topped with a sugar cookie sprinkle blend.​

NEW Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut​: A doughnut filled with gingerbread cream cheese, dipped in white icing, topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and holiday sprinkle blend, then and drizzled with gingerbread icing.​

NEW Red Velvet Cake Doughnut​: A glazed red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbles.​

Santa Belly Doughnut: A fan-favorite, filled with Kreme™, dipped in red icing and decorated like the Big Guy with icing and a belt buckle sugar piece.

Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut​: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a holiday sprinkle blend.​

Krispy Kreme also is offering for the holidays a new Sugar Cookie Latte and Peppermint Mocha Latte, available hot, iced or frozen.

Use #KrispyKreme and tag @krispykreme on social media to share how Krispy Kreme is helping you experience Christmas Joy. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Santa’s Bake Shop collection by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/holiday.

