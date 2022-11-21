Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) Expands Operations

On August 22, Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) celebrated the ribbon cutting and open house of its regional Southwest Headquarters office in the San Pedro Business Community near Fort Huachuca. AITC looks forward to being part of the economic revitalization of the region.

On August 22, Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) celebrated the ribbon cutting and open house of its regional Southwest Headquarters office in the San Pedro Business Community near Fort Huachuca. AITC looks forward to being part of the economic revitalization of the region.

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC), a leading systems integration firm providing information technology (IT), training, simulation and professional services and solutions to defense and federal agencies, opened its new Southwest Regional Headquarters in August. The company, whose main office is in Winter Springs, Florida, makes this expansion on the heels of securing a major United States Army contract: Total Engineering and Integration Services (TEIS IV) and more in development.

AITC made the $3.5M investment to expand additional office space located just outside of Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, AZ.

“We are very deliberate about our growth strategy, keeping the needs of our clients on the forefront of every decision,” says David E. Gardner, AITC’s CEO. “Expanding our reach to Arizona and specifically the Sierra Vista area allows us to better support our Fort Huachuca contracts while serving existing and future clients throughout the region.”

Previously, the Department of Army, Army Materiel Command (AMC), Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), and U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command (USAISEC), awarded AITC a contract for information systems engineering and information technology support services. The Total Engineering and Integration Services (TEIS IV) contract is an $800M five-year duration IDIQ contract.

“Our new Southwest Regional Headquarters is a win-win for Government customers current and future and provides AITC with the flexibility to better serve our customer requirements worldwide,” says Larry Singer, AITC’s Chief of Business Development.

“In addition to providing expanded and modern office space for our Sierra Vista employees and several team members, our new facilities will also serve as a technology hub to showcase the latest technology and solutions AITC offers its customers,” says Gabriel Ruiz, AITC’s President.

Local officials Matt McLachlan, AICP, Community Development Director, City of Sierra Vista and Mignonne Hollis, Executive Director, Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation worked with AITC to make this expansion possible.

AITC has been recognized for its fast growth, recently it earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list (ranking No. 2054) and also on the Inc. Regionals Southeast list (ranking at No. 66). The company also graduated from the SBA’s 8(a) program in May as it continues its growth trajectory. Visit www.aitcinc.com for more information.

About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC):

Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC) is an Information Technology (IT) and Training Solutions Systems Integrator focused on the federal government and the Department of Defense (DoD). With efforts in Germany, Belgium, Korea, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, several other countries, and more than eighteen states and 31 locations within CONUS, AITC offers its customers end-to-end solutions and a truly global reach. AITC is an SDVOSB-certified small business. Visit our website for more information at www.aitcinc.com.