Granite Brought in for Preconstruction Services on Albion River Bridge CMGC Project

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been selected as the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC) for the Albion River Bridge Replacement/Rehabilitation project. Located near Albion, California, the project will be delivered using the CM/GC method, which includes the contractor early in the design process to incorporate the contractor’s perspective in the planning process. This method provides more opportunities for innovation and efficiency than traditional project delivery methods. The construction portion of the project is anticipated to be valued in a range of $50 million to $85 million and awarded in 2026.

The current Albion River Bridge is a wooden-deck truss bridge that carries Highway 1 across the Albion River near the coast in Mendocino County, California. Built in 1944, wood was used for large portions of the bridge because of WWII steel and concrete shortages. At 26 feet wide, the 970-foot span does not meet modern safety standards for width and the steel truss across the center section has become significantly corroded and does not meet safety standards for critical components.

Despite the functional limitations of the existing bridge, it is a beloved local landmark and unique for being the only remaining wooden truss bridge on Highway 1. There are many alternatives, including rehabilitation and a “no build” alternative, that need to be studied and obtaining local community engagement is critical to identifying the most sustainable solution. Granite’s team will support the Caltrans Delivery Team with additional expertise, creating an integrated project delivery team to deliver a successful project.

“The selection of Granite for this CMGC project demonstrates that clients appreciate our ability to work shoulder to shoulder with planning, environmental, and design experts to deliver the best solution for a community,” said Bill McGowan, Alternative Delivery Project Manager and Vice President. “Our team used local knowledge, innovations from around the company, and nationwide CMGC experience to deliver an exceptional proposal to provide maximum value to Caltrans at every stage of the project.”

The preconstruction services phase of the project began in July 2022. Construction is expected to complete in the early 2030s.

